Drake releases ‘Iceman’ and 2 surprise albums, ‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid Of Honour’

Drake has officially returned with not one, but three new albums.

The rapper released his long-awaited project “Iceman” on Friday, May 15, while simultaneously surprising fans with two additional albums titled “Habibti” and “Maid Of Honour.”

The release followed weeks of speculation surrounding “Iceman,” which marks Drake’s first solo album since his highly publicized 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar. The rollout culminated during a livestream in which Drake revealed three hard drives before the projects became available across streaming platforms.

“Iceman” includes appearances and contributions from comedian Shane Gillis and internet personality DJ Akademiks. The album also features production from longtime collaborator Noah ’40’ Shebib, alongside producers including Overkst and OK. Guest appearances reportedly include Future and rising artist Molly Santana.

Several tracks on “Iceman” appear to address Drake’s rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, including references connected to Lamar’s Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.” Drake uses multiple songs to respond to criticisms and allegations that surfaced during the feud, revisiting themes from the rap battle that dominated headlines throughout 2024.

The albums arrive after months of teasers and unconventional promotion. Last month, Drake revealed the “Iceman” released date through a large ice sculpture installation in downtown Toronto that was later uncovered by streamer Kishka. In recent years, Drake has increasingly leaned into online streaming culture, appearing on platforms associated with creators like Adin Ross and xQc.

While fans are still unpacking the lyrics and themes across all three projects, “Iceman” immediately became one of the most talked-about releases of the year, reigniting conversations around Drake’s place in hip-hop after one of the genre’s most explosive public feuds in recent memory.