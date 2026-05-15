Keith Lee says he’s done having kids when his wife Ronnie is done — his comments sparked debate about marriage and control

Keith Lee’s respect for childbirth and his wife, Ronnie, has set the internet off.

On the latest episode of KeKe Palmer’s hit podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” the 29-year-old food influencer opened up about his marriage, children, and who is really in charge when it comes to expanding the family.

When Palmer asked the father of three if they were done having children, he shared, “My number one rule is that I’m done when she’s done.”

“Whenever she’s ready to have more kids, we have more kids,” he continued. “If she wants 30 of them, we’re gonna have 30 of them. She’s done at three, we done at three because as much as I would want to say I want kids, I’m not the one carrying them, and that’s not my body that’s going through the inner effect, the before effects, the after effects.”

Lee and Ronnie, who share two daughters, Karter, 5, and Riley, 3, welcomed their third child in September, a son, Kardigan Marcus.

He added, “People who don’t have kids don’t understand how real postpartum is, and I feel like it would be selfish of me and unfavoring as a partner to be like ‘oh I want more kids, so we got to have more kids.’ So whenever she’s ready to have more, we’re gonna have more.”

Keith Lee, Ronni Lee, Josh Scherer and SVP &; Executive Producer at Vox Media Nishat Kurwa speak at Keith Lee Live with Josh Scherer at the Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW on March 13, 2026 in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Since the episode aired and clips of the comment began circulating online, a heated debate has quickly taken shape. At a moment in time when conversations around the Black maternal health crisis, bodily autonomy, and Black women’s safety within intimate partner relationships have reached a fever pitch, some viewers applaud Lee’s mindset as refreshing for centering his wife’s well-being. Others, however, are criticizing the stance for being at odds with more traditional beliefs about authority and decision-making within the household.

“Yo money is providing for ALL of them….You should have a say,” a user on X began in a comment.

Another user on the same platform added, “I’m confused how baby making became a one way street? Father can’t decide how many he wants?”

“When you consider the fact that many people still believe husbands need respect and wives need love, and that the head of the household makes the final decision, it makes sense why some people are upset at Keith Lee’s answer to growing his family. Peoples worldviews are getting challenged,” wrote one user on Threads.

Tech journalist Diana “ladidai” Umana said in a comment on the same platform, “What Keith Lee said should be the standard.”

For generations, many old-school cis-heterosexual relationship dynamics have positioned men as the central authority figures and ultimate decision-makers within the household, particularly around marriage, sex, and family planning. But as conversations around gender roles, bodily autonomy, emotional labor, and healthy partnership dynamics continue to evolve, many are increasingly pushing back against beliefs that prioritize male authority over care and consent.

Data and cultural analysis have shown the ways in which these dynamics can foster misogyny and, in some cases, even become the foundation for abuse. Black women continue to be the most vulnerable when it comes to facing intimate partner violence at a time when their maternal mortality rates remain high as well.

In addition to being over three times more likely to die from childbirth or related causes, Black women in the United States also face increased risks for complications ranging from preeclampsia to postpartum depression and other long-term health concerns. His mention of the postpartum phase, an often overlooked time period after a woman has given birth, stood out to many as well.

“I absolutely LOVE that Keith Lee is spreading a light on postpartum and just being a great partner to his wife! He really gets it,” a user over on X said.

Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the 30th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

For many fans, Lee’s comments resonated because they appeared to show compassion not just for motherhood itself, but for the physical risks, emotional toll, and recovery that come with it. Others noted that his perspective seemed to reflect a willingness to place his wife’s well-being above ego, pride, or rigid ideas about masculinity and control within a relationship.

Quoting something he saw elsewhere online, a user on Threads wrote, “Any woman willing to carry your child is willing to die for your legacy.”

“I respect women but this really gave me a new perspective,” he continued. “I don’t think we value how much of a risk that is.”

Lee’s appearance on the podcast arrived just days before, on Saturday, May 16, he throws Keith Lee’s Familee Day food festival featuring live music by Kirk Franklin, Tobe Nwigwe, Andra Day, Big Freedia, and more in New Orleans.

“I’m honored to be a part of this, and I can’t wait to see y’all,” he wrote in a post on Instagram announcing the event earlier this month.