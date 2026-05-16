Druski rounds up Cardi B, Jamie Foxx and more for BET Awards promo as Black Hollywood gets ready for culture’s biggest night

Druski’s skits know no bounds, which is probably why BET tapped him to host this year’s BET Awards.

Ahead of “culture’s biggest night,” the comedian took his show on the road and trolled the Hollywood Hills in a new social media promo featuring John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Martin Lawrence, and Cardi B. As reported by Billboard, the video finds Druski personally pulling up on some of Black entertainment’s biggest names to invite them to the 2026 BET Awards.

But of course, this is Druski, so the invites were anything but normal.

The comedian first arrived at Legend’s house with a full gospel choir in tow, turning the invitation into a spiritual production fit for one of music’s most polished voices. Then he galloped over to Foxx’s house on a horse, a clear nod to Foxx’s Oscar-winning acting career and his role in “Django Unchained.”

From there, Druski made his way to Cardi’s abode with a mariachi band, a joke that appeared to play on people’s assumptions about Latino identity, even though Cardi has long been vocal about her Dominican and Trinidadian roots. The moment added another layer of Druski-style chaos to the promo: loud, intentionally extra, and awkward enough to make the bit land.

The most meaningful stop, however, may have been Lawrence’s house. Druski showed up with sparklers and signage for the comedy legend, creating what felt like an unofficial passing of the torch. Lawrence, an original host of “Def Comedy Jam,” helped define an era of Black stand-up, sketch comedy, and television. Druski, who built his career through viral sketches, characters, and social media, now represents a new generation of Black comedians taking their talents from the internet to mainstream stages.

That generational bridge is part of what makes Druski’s BET Awards hosting gig feel notable. He did not come up through the traditional Hollywood pipeline. He built an online audience by turning everyday personalities, church-adjacent characters, music-industry stereotypes, and internet humor into sketches that felt instantly recognizable. His work has always been rooted in the way Black people talk, joke, perform, and read a room.

Now, that same energy is headed to the BET Awards stage.

If this Hollywood Hills rollout is any indication, he is not walking into the BET Awards quietly. He is pulling up like the cousin who was asked to make one announcement and somehow turned it into a full production.

The 2026 BET Awards are set to air live on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.