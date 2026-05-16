A Louisville mother hid a camera in her son’s locs. Now, she’s fighting for answers

A Louisville mother says she took matters into her own hands after growing concerned that her nonverbal autistic son could not tell her what was happening at school.

Tiphanee Lee says she secretly placed a recording device in the hair of her 7-year-old son, Semaj, after weeks of what she described as unexplained behavior concerns at Field Elementary School in Louisville, Ky., as reported by WLKY. Now, her recording has prompted abuse allegations, an investigation by Jefferson County Public Schools, and renewed questions about how schools protect children who cannot always speak up for themselves.

Lee said Semaj, who has severe nonverbal autism, had been getting in trouble at school for behavior she believed was out of character. After she said the school denied her request to sit in class and observe him, Lee hid a camera in her son’s thick dreadlocks to better understand what was happening during the school day.

According to Lee, the recording appears to capture an assistant teacher yelling aggressively at Semaj and possibly shoving or striking him. WLKY reported that because the camera was hidden, the video does not clearly show the interaction. However, audio from the recording reportedly captured the staff member yelling, and Semaj can be heard screaming near the end of the recording.

For Black parents, especially those raising children with disabilities, the story hits a familiar and painful nerve: the fear that when something goes wrong in a classroom, their child may not be believed, protected, or fully understood.

“No parent should have to question whether their child is safe at school. No child should suffer in silence because they cannot speak,” Lee said during a Friday press conference. “My son has severe non-verbal autism. He cannot speak, but I can.”

Metro Council members Tammy Hawkins and Andrew Owens joined Lee at the press conference, calling attention to the allegations while stressing that the goal is not to jump to conclusions but to make sure the concerns are fully examined.

“Our role is not to determine a conclusion, but to ensure that when concerns are raised, they are examined fully,” Hawkins said.

The situation also raises complicated questions around school safety, disability rights, classroom transparency, and the lengths parents may feel forced to go when they believe their child is in danger. According to authorities, recording video inside a classroom is against JCPS policy. After the hidden camera was discovered around midday, school staff reportedly alerted the principal, and Semaj was sent home for the rest of the day.

In a letter sent to Field Elementary families on May 14, principal Deb Rivera said the school had received calls and emails from parents and community members about a social media post making allegations against a staff member.

“While I am unable to comment on actions regarding personnel, I want to assure you that we take these allegations seriously and are reviewing this incident with the district,” Rivera wrote, according to WLKY. “We are following all JCPS policies and procedures to determine what happened and respond appropriately.”

JCPS said in a statement that the district is taking the allegations seriously and investigating the matter in partnership with Child Protective Services. The district also said JCPS police spoke with Lee on the day the incident was reported and are continuing their own investigation.

“As these investigations continue, the staff member is prohibited from entering the building,” JCPS said.

Wayne Miller-Crawford, a spokesperson for Lee’s family, said the family’s focus remains on transparency and accountability.

“As we move forward, we will continue to take the appropriate, necessary steps to ensure that accountability and awareness remain our primary focus,” Miller-Crawford said.

For Lee, the issue is bigger than one recording. It is about the trust parents place in schools every day, particularly when their children have disabilities, communication challenges or needs that require extra care.

“We trusted his school to protect him, to care for him, and to treat him with dignity,” Lee said, according to WLKY. “Instead, he was harmed, silenced, and failed by the very people who he was supposed to keep him safe.”

The allegations remain under investigation.