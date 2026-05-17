Man pleads guilty for shooting death of Young Dolph two years after other convicted shooter got life sentence

Another man accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper Young Dolph has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Cornelius Smith Jr. agreed to a plea deal on Friday (May 15), and received a 20-year prison sentence as part of the agreement. This trial marks the conclusion of the final case in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, which happened almost five years ago.

The tragic incident took place in November 2021, when Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, was visiting his hometown to help organize a Thanksgiving turkey drive. Smith, 36, was named along with Justin Johnson for shooting and killing Thornton when the late rapper was frequenting Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis. According to statements from Memphis authorities and the medical examiner’s report, the two exited a white Mercedes-Benz and shot dozens of rounds, 20 of which hit the 36-year-old artist.

Young Dolph’s death sent shockwaves through the city of Memphis, along with rap and hip-hop fans and followers all over, who saw the deaths of DMX, Biz Markie, and Drakeo the Ruler that same year.

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Smith later testified as a witness in Johnson’s trial, naming him as the second shooter, and the trial of Hernandez Govan, who was charged with but found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a gun as a felon.

Prosecutors believe that the murder was a revenge plot organized by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, who ran a rival record label for rapper Yo Gotti that at one point tried to recruit Young Dolph, who not only rejected the offer but also released diss tracks against Mims and the label. According to Smith’s testimony, Mims put out a hit offering $100,000 in exchange for the rapper’s murder, and Govan hired Smith to perform the killing.

Mims was killed in 2024 outside of a restaurant in Memphis and was never charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder.