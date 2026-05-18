Abby Phillip reveals she’s expecting 2nd child after IVF journey

CNN anchor Abby Phillip is expecting her second child with husband Marcus Richardson, sharing the news in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The couple revealed that their baby boy is due in October 2026 and will join their daughter Naomi, who recently turned four.

Phillip, 37, said her family is “overjoyed” about the new addition and noted that Naomi is already excited to step into her role as a big sister. The veteran political journalist also opened up about the couple’s fertility journey, revealing that they conceived through IVF.

“Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first,” Phillip told PEOPLE. “Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF.”

She added that the process was emotionally and physically demanding but said she remains grateful for the outcome while also thinking of other families still navigating fertility challenges.

Phillip also shared the announcement on Instagram with a heartfelt family photo. “Here he comes! We are so excited to announce that Baby boy Richardson will be joining our family soon,” she began.





“Marcus, Naomi and I cannot wait to be a family of four. Throughout this process, I’ve really learned the power of trusting in God’s timing. It can be so hard when [you] want something so much, but you want it on your schedule. Yet, everything happens for a reason. And I’m grateful that God chose this moment to answer our prayers. Like so many families, this is possible because of IVF. But it’s not easy. And those of you who are still waiting, my heart is with you. Every chapter in this motherhood journey has taught me that I can do so much more than I ever imagined, this one is no exception,” she concluded.

The post quickly drew congratulatory messages from colleagues, viewers and fellow journalists.

The CNN NewsNight anchor and Richardson welcomed their first child, Naomi Angelina Richardson, in 2021. At the time, Phillip told PEOPLE that Naomi’s middle name honored her late maternal grandmother.

Phillip has previously spoken publicly about balancing motherhood with her demanding role in political journalism. During a 2021 interview, she recalled covering the intense aftermath of the 2020 presidential election while experiencing first-trimester morning sickness.

“Working with the intensity that I did post-election while carrying a child was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said at the time.

Known for moderating high-profile political coverage and interviews at CNN, Phillip has become one of the network’s most recognizable anchors in recent years. Her latest announcement adds another milestone to what has already been a significant personal and professional chapter for the journalist.