Alec Baldwin praises Lupita Nyong’o amid criticism of her ‘Odyssey’ casting: ‘she IS the most beautiful woman in the world’

Actor Alec Baldwin has publicly defended Lupita Nyong’o after Elon Musk criticized her casting in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “The Odyssey.”

The controversy began after conservative commentator Matt Walsh questioned Nyong’o being cast as Helen of Troy, a mythological figure historically described as the most beautiful woman in the world. Walsh argued on X that director Christopher Nolan avoided casting a white actress in the role to avoid backlash.

Musk responded to Walsh’s post by writing “True,” and later claimed Nolan had “lost his integrity” over the casting decision. The billionaire also suggested the filmmaker was motivated by awards recognition rather than artistic choices, according to Page Six.

Baldwin pushed back against the criticism in an Instagram post shared May 17, writing: “Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world… Alec.” The actor accompanied the statement with a photo of Nyong’o, showing support for the Oscar-winning actress amid the online debate.

Nyong’o, best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in “12 Years a Slave” and her role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” series, has not publicly responded to the controversy.

The casting debate has sparked broader conversations online about race, representation and artistic interpretation in modern Hollywood adaptations. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is expected to be a large-scale adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer. While full casting details have not been officially confirmed by the studio, reports surrounding the project have generated intense social media discussion in recent weeks.

Musk also drew criticism earlier this month for comments regarding reports that actor Elliot Page had joined the film’s cast. Those reports later clarified that Page was not cast as Achilles, contrary to rumors circulating online.

Baldwin’s defense of Nyong’o quickly gained traction across social media, with many users praising the actor for speaking out against attacks targeting the actress’s appearance. Others criticized the growing trend of online backlash surrounding diverse casting decisions in major film productions.