Steph Curry’s animated hit ‘GOAT’ lands on Netflix after nearly $200 million box office success

Steph Curry’s animated basketball comedy “GOAT” is now available on Netflix. The film, which stars the voices of Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Hudson and Jelly Roll, arrived on the platform May 14 after wrapping up a successful theatrical run.

As theGrio previously reported, Gabrielle Union and Curry were intentional about centering girls and women in the film’s sports world, using the animated format to tell a story that rarely gets told in mainstream sports movies, and McLaughlin had already flagged “GOAT” as his next major project as he reflected on the end of his decade-long run on “Stranger Things”. , making it the third-highest-grossing animated film of 2026.

McLaughlin voices Will, a small goat who gets a chance to play roarball, a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the world’s fastest and fiercest animals. Union voices his idol, a leopard named Jett Fillmore who plays for the Vineland Thorns. The film was directed by Tyree Dillihay and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the same studio behind the Spider-Man animated films.

The “GOAT” Netflix landing caps a strong theatrical performance. The film opened at No. 2 at the domestic box office over Valentine’s Day weekend with $27.2 million, then rallied in its second weekend to take the No. 1 spot with $16.8 million. It closed its North American run on April 26 with $103.3 million domestically and another $87.1 million internationally.

Curry produced the film through his Unanimous Media company and also has a voice role. Along with McLaughlin, Union, Hudson, Curry and Jelly Roll, additional cast members include Ayesha Curry, Dwyane Wade, Jenifer Lewis, A’ja Wilson, Aaron Pierre, and Andre Igoudala, among others.