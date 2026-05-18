How Tracee Ellis Ross’ Broadway debut will shine a light on depression in Black women

Tracee Ellis Ross is gearing up to make her Broadway debut.

The 53-year-old actress announced on Monday, May 18, in a celebratory post on Instagram that she is set to star in the Tony-nominated Broadway play “Every Brilliant Thing” this summer.

“I’ve got something really exciting to share,” the “Black-Ish” alum said before a drumroll. “I will be making my, hold your horses, Broadway debut. That’s right, in the Tony Award-nominated play ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ starting on July 7, I will be on Broadway. I am so excited, and I am also so nervous, which I think is appropriate.”

Tracee Ellis Ross attends 2027 Dior Cruise Show at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on May 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The show, created by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe — which currently stars Daniel Radcliffe, with Mariska Hargitay set to follow next—is a critically acclaimed production that delves into complex mental health issues. With the “Girlfriends” star stepping in at the helm in July, the show’s themes through her will be pushed that much further by highlighting Black women’s experiences with depression.

“I’ve been a fan of Tracee’s work for a long time and knew her quick-wit, intelligence, and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’” Macmillan said in a statement. “We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer. We can’t wait to welcome her to the Hudson Theatre, and for audiences to experience her unique take on the play.”

While the play itself made its world debut in 2014 (and there’s even a version filmed for HBO), its themes, arriving now with Ross as the star, couldn’t be more relevant. For one, more than a decade later, mental health in the US has only gotten worse.

Presently, depression is on the rise among Black communities in the US for a host of reasons, including widespread job loss, political turmoil, the Voting Rights Act being gutted, difficult headlines, and more. According to data recently published by the National Library of Medicine, the prevalence of depression among Black individuals in Western countries, including the US, from 2020 to 20222, rose from roughly 17.7% to 20.2%; white individuals comparitively, rose to is 17.8%. Meanwhile, the same report found that among Black women specifically, the prevalence of depression is closer to 24.3%.​​

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Being Eddie” at TUDUM Theater on November 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In “Every Brilliant Thing,” which has partnered with the mental health platform Project Healthy Minds, this reality is fully embraced as it follows an unnamed protagonist, grappling with inexplicable yet deep sadness as they are attempting to inspire some sort of happiness first in their suicidal mother and then in friends, lovers, and ultimately themselves. Ross’ run will last through Aug 9, and although the show is a one-person show, it’s not a solo act. Improvisation and crowd participation both aid in storytelling and create a unique experience at each show.

Drawing on childhood genius, the protagonist decides to recount every single brilliant thing in the world, spanning simple pleasures like the color yellow to more specific and deeper things.

“It is a monologue that is told by the actor, which in this case will be me, with the audience, which makes every performance special and different,” Ross explained. “I really hope you can come and see me on Broadway in ‘Every Brilliant Thing.’”