‘He was so excited’: Memphis mother collects her son’s high school diploma as he recovers from mass shooting

When Jakaylan Summers’ name was called during Liberty High School’s graduation ceremony on May 13, the Memphis-area teen wasn’t present to take the stage to accept his hard-earned diploma. Instead, his mother crossed the stage for him.

As Summers recovers from gunshot wounds suffered during a mass shooting at a pre-prom gathering earlier this month, his mother, Jennifer, understood what the moment meant not just for him but for their family.

“He graduates today at 6 p.m. from Liberty, and they are going to let me accept his diploma for him,” she told WMC Memphis. “My baby worked so hard to get this. He was so excited.”

She added, “My baby did his thing, trying to get that diploma, and just for somebody to just come and take that away…”

Jakaylan suffered gunshot wounds to both arms and has undergone four surgeries. According to Jennifer, he currently doesn’t have feeling in either arm. He also recently became a father for the first time, but sadly, he is unable to hold his baby.

After graduating, Jakaylan planned to attend community college and receive his HVAC certification.

The shooting took place in Brownsville on May 8. Four people were shot during the incident, and one person, 17-year-old Haywood High School student Saturah Hayes, died from her injuries.

“The senseless tragedy that occurred last night leaves a hole in our hearts and will forever change the lives of all the families touched by this unspeakable event. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Saturah Hayes as they navigate this loss and try to work through this time of tremendous sorrow,” Haywood County Schools Superintendent Amie Marsh said in a statement shared on May 9.

The shooting is still under investigation. No suspects or persons of interest have been named.