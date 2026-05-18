‘I want you to be quiet’: Celtics star Jaylen Brown calls out Stephen A. Smith over ‘clickbait media’

Jaylen Brown did not just clap back at Stephen A. Smith. He called him “the face of clickbait media.”

The Boston Celtics star took aim at Smith during a recent Twitch livestream, blasting the longtime ESPN personality after Smith criticized Brown’s post-playoff comments and told him he needed to “be quiet.” Brown responded by accusing Smith of using his platform for “clickbait” instead of high-quality journalism and again called for him to retire.

“Man, f— Stephen A.,” Brown said during the stream. “My offer still stands. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming? Well, I want you to be quiet and get off these networks. Because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to use clickbait.”

Brown went even further, calling Smith “the face of clickbait media” and suggesting his retirement could “spark a movement” to remove other media figures he believes push narratives without accountability.

The back-and-forth comes after Smith criticized Brown on ESPN’s “First Take” over comments the Celtics forward made about the 2025-26 season being the favorite of his NBA career. Brown’s comments drew scrutiny because Boston’s season ended in disappointment after the Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

But Brown has insisted his point was about growth, not satisfaction with the result. Earlier this month, he explained that while he was not happy with the playoff loss, he appreciated how the team fought through adversity and stayed together during a difficult season.

For Brown, the issue appears to be less about any one segment and more about how Smith represents a style of sports commentary that turns nuance into noise. During the livestream, Brown questioned why Smith was speculating about his relationship with teammate Jayson Tatum simply because Tatum had not appeared on Brown’s stream.

“What type of journalism is this?” Brown asked in the video. “Jayson Tatum hasn’t been on my stream, and this is what we’re talking about on ‘First Take’?”

The moment also speaks to a growing tension between athletes and the sports media machine. More players are using podcasts, livestreams, and social media to speak directly to fans, bypassing traditional gatekeepers who once controlled how their words were framed. For Black athletes especially, that shift matters. It gives them more room to tell fuller stories about their intentions, emotions, and experiences without waiting for a debate desk to interpret them.

Brown, who has long been outspoken on issues beyond basketball, seemed to frame his criticism as a call for accountability. He accused Smith and others of pushing “weak” narratives with “no basis” and “no information,” arguing that media figures should be held responsible for the takes they put out.

Smith has not been shy about criticizing athletes, and his sharp style has helped make him one of the most recognizable voices in sports television. But Brown’s comments add to an ongoing conversation about where entertainment ends, and responsible commentary begins, especially when a player’s words can quickly become fuel for trade rumors, locker-room speculation, and fan backlash.

Brown’s season may be over, but this conversation is not. Whether Smith responds on “First Take” or not, Brown made clear he is not backing away from the bigger point: athletes are paying attention to how their stories are told, and some of them are done letting the loudest voices have the final word.