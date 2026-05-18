‘I’m so ready’: Latto teases birth of her baby in emotional Instagram video

It appears a bundle of joy has arrived for Latto.

The Atlanta rapper shared a video on social media on Monday (May 18) documenting her pregnancy journey, including revealing the news to her parents and a star-studded baby shower while delivering a message to her little one.

“I was already thinking about naming my album, ‘Big Mama,’ then I found out about you, and everything fell into place,” she tells her child in a voice-over while sharing clips from her ‘Big Mama’ album cover shoot. “It’s so crazy because I thought this was going to hinder me. I was worried about making this album sober and being tired and exhausted as my body went through all these changes…”

Toward the end of the three-minute video, Latto opens up about her body at the 37-week mark, still in shock that she’s about to become a mother and welcome life into the world.

“Basically full-term,” she says in the clip. “It’s any day now. I’m so ready to meet my baby. I’m never gonna leave when my baby get here. I’m gonna need a million dollars a show cause I don’t wanna leave the house.”

Before ending the video with the revelation that it would be the last video she would make documenting her journey, the camera cuts to the sound of a doctor urging her to push, signaling that even her labor was documented as part of her new album.

Throughout her Instagram comments, friends and well-wishers offered their congratulations, with WNBA star Angel Reese adamant that the child will be a boy and a basketball player.

“auntie league baby is hereeeee,” Reese wrote.

Previously, Latto revealed that her “Big Mama” album would mark her exit from releasing new albums. On May 8, she tweeted the release date for “Big Mama” along with a rather blunt statement.

“5/29 My retirement album,” she wrote. “Thank you for everything.”