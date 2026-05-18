‘They gotta pay’: Mother of slain Alabama teen wants answers after 18-year-old’s body found dismembered, set on fire in woods

A heartbreaking tragedy has one Alabama mom wanting more than just answers for the death of her son.

18-year-old Markavious Rumph had been reported missing since May 6, after being last seen at a gas station in Eufaula, Alabama, according to the Eufaula Police Department. His mother and family searched for Rumph, anxiously hoping for a positive answer in the case.

But on the Monday following Mother’s Day, Rumph’s father made a grisly discovery. Remains belonging to Markavious had been found, burned and dismembered.

“Me and my family in the rain on Mother’s Day, I walked through those woods,” she said, suggesting the family received no help from the Eufaula Police Department. “But they gotta pay. I want everybody that’s involved to pay for my son. Everybody.”

Rumph’s father, Marcus, offered an even more chilling description of what happened to Markavious, whom the family affectionately called Mark.

“They basically burned my baby, shot my baby, burned him up and chopped him up,” Marcus Rumph said. When asked how he was dealing with the startling discovery of his child, Rumph said, “I’m dealing with it the best I can right now.”

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Markavious’ family with funeral expenses, therapy and other living expenses.

“Mark was an 18-year-old with a bright future ahead of him,” a section of the fundraiser read. “He had recently obtained his GED and was truly aiming for the stars, inspiring those around him with his determination and hope … Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference as we come together as a community to help them heal and remember Mark’s bright spirit.”

Markavious was planning to attend welding school and recently completed his GED.

The investigation into his death remains ongoing and no suspects or persons of interest have been named.



