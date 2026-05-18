‘I still want to be your wife’: Erica Tazel stands beside fiancé Russell Andrews through ALS battle

Veteran actor Russell Andrews is opening up about a deeply personal health battle, and the response from his fiancée, actress Erica Tazel, is resonating with many people who understand what it means to love someone through life’s hardest moments.

Andrews publicly revealed that he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in late 2025. The 64-year-old actor shared the news during an emotional interview on CNN alongside Tazel, who is now also serving as his caregiver.

For many Black families, conversations around caregiving, chronic illness, and degenerative diseases often happen quietly behind closed doors. Andrews and Tazel’s decision to speak openly about their experience adds visibility to a reality many people in the community know all too well: the emotional, physical, and financial toll that serious illness can place on loved ones.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, eventually affecting movement, speech, and muscle function. There is currently no cure.

Andrews, whose credits include “Better Call Saul,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Insecure,” and several acclaimed August Wilson stage productions, said he initially brushed off symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic and the entertainment industry shutdowns that followed.

He recalled experiencing muscle twitches, weakness, and difficulty performing everyday tasks, initially believing the symptoms were connected to stress or nerve issues. Eventually, after regaining health insurance following the Hollywood strikes, Andrews sought medical attention and was referred to a neurologist.

Tazel said she began noticing subtle changes before the diagnosis became official.

“The way he walked,” she recalled during the interview, “there was just the subtle little things.”

Still, despite the devastating diagnosis, Tazel made it clear she was not walking away.

“At least now we know what it is,” she told Andrews, adding, “I still want to be your wife.”

That moment has struck a chord online, especially among viewers moved by the couple’s honesty about partnership, vulnerability, and unconditional love.

Andrews also spoke about finding support through the ALS Network, a nonprofit organization focused on advocacy, resources, and care for people living with ALS and their families. During ALS Awareness Month, he and his family are partnering with the organization to help raise awareness around the disease and the importance of community support.

“What I didn’t expect was the depth of connection and support,” Andrews shared in a statement released through the ALS Network.

The actor’s openness comes at a time when more public figures are speaking candidly about health struggles and caregiving realities, helping dismantle stigma around disability and chronic illness. For Black audiences in particular, those conversations can be especially meaningful in communities where caretaking responsibilities are often normalized but rarely discussed publicly.

Now, Andrews and Tazel are allowing the world to witness not only the uncertainty that comes with an ALS diagnosis, but also the tenderness, resilience, and commitment required to face it together.