Chris Rock and ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock share proud parent moment at daughter’s graduation

Actor and comedian Chris Rock reunited with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock to celebrate a major milestone for their daughter, Zahra Rock, who graduated from the University of Southern California.

According to PEOPLE, Compton-Rock shared photos from the commencement ceremony on Instagram on May 18, showing the former couple proudly supporting their 21-year-old daughter as she earned her degree. Zahra graduated magna cum laude from USC’s School of Dramatic Arts and the Dana and David Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

In the Instagram post, Compton-Rock praised Zahra’s dedication to academics and her love for literature. She revealed that her daughter pursued an English degree in Narrative Studies.

“Congratulations, Zahra! Your mom and dad, and your entire family, are so proud of your extraordinary academic achievements. Your lifelong love of literature led you to pursue an English degree (Narrative Studies) at the University of Southern California, where you graduated with high honors! Celebrating your accomplishments over these last few days is a memory I will cherish forever,” Compton-Rock shared in the caption.

The photos captured several family moments, including Zahra posing in her graduation regalia, celebrating with friends and sharing time with both parents. Chris Rock and Malaak appeared together smiling during the ceremony, marking a rare public family reunion nearly a decade after finalizing their divorce in 2016.

Rock and Malaak were married in 1996 after first meeting in 1994. The former couple share two daughters, Zahra and Lola Simon Rock. Malaak is also the adoptive mother of daughter Ntombi from South Africa.

While Chris Rock has largely kept his family life private over the years, the graduation celebration highlighted the family’s continued support for one another. Malaak wrote that celebrating Zahra’s accomplishments over the past few days was “a memory I will cherish forever.”

The proud mother also reflected on Zahra’s academic abilities, saying she was often amazed by her daughter’s writing and analysis of complex literature. She added that the family is excited to see what Zahra accomplishes next.

“The world is so much brighter because of the gifts you carry, and I cannot wait to see all that you will do next. We love you endlessly and are cheering you on every step of the way,” Compton-Rock concluded.