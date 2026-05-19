‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is getting a Texas-set spinoff from Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo

More than two decades after “Grey’s Anatomy” first turned surgical interns into household names, the Shondaland universe is preparing for another expansion, this time deep in the heart of Texas.

According to Deadline, ABC has officially handed a series order to a new untitled “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff co-created by franchise mastermind Shonda Rhimes and current “Grey’s” showrunner Meg Marinis. Longtime series star Ellen Pompeo is also attached as an executive producer.

The new drama will reportedly center on a team working at a rural West Texas medical center described as the “last chance for care before miles of nowhere,” giving the franchise a dramatically different backdrop from the storied hallways of Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

For years, the “Grey’s” universe has thrived inside coastal cities where ambition has intersected with romance and catastrophe at every turn. West Texas will likely introduce new challenges, from geographic isolation to healthcare scarcity, exposing the realities of rural medicine in America.

The upcoming series is expected to debut during ABC’s midseason 2027 lineup and will become the fourth show in the “Grey’s Anatomy” franchise, following “Private Practice” and “Station 19.” Unlike previous spinoffs, this one reportedly will not revolve around an existing “Grey’s” character. However, the show will reportedly be connected to “Grey’s” via one or more characters, and Debbie Allen’s Catherine Fox has been named as a possibility.

Marinis, who is originally from Texas, said she’s excited to bring emotionally grounded storytelling to her home state.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe,” Marinis said. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion, and connection audiences have loved from ‘Grey’s’ for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Pompeo’s continued involvement signals that ABC still sees the “Grey’s” brand as one of television’s most valuable properties, even as the flagship series heads into its 23rd season.

The news arrives as medical dramas are quietly finding new life again across television and streaming, but few franchises have managed to sustain cultural relevance the way “Grey’s Anatomy” has. Since premiering in 2005, the staff of Grey Sloan has survived plane crashes, ferry disasters, bomb threats, countless heartbreaks, and innumerable hospital hookups.

Now the franchise is betting that audiences are still ready to scrub in, just with a little more Texas dust on the boots this time.

