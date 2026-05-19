Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Delphi’ Reveals Star-Studded Cast For Prime Video

Michael B. Jordan is building out the “Creed-verse” like a heavyweight franchise with fresh gloves and a streaming budget, and now fans finally know who’s stepping into the ring for Prime Video’s upcoming spinoff series, “Delphi.”

According to reports from Variety, the series has tapped an impressive ensemble cast including Wood Harris, Demián Bichir, André Holland, and Andre Royo, alongside Sofia Black-D’Elia, Juan Castano, Benji Santiago, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

Set inside the iconic Delphi Boxing Academy from the “Creed” films, the series shifts the focus away from championship belts and into the lives of young fighters grinding toward greatness under the fluorescent lights and old-school discipline of the legendary gym.

One familiar face fans will definitely recognize is Harris, who reprises his role from the “Creed” trilogy as Tony “Little Duke” Evers Jr., the son of Apollo Creed’s longtime trainer.

The casting also doubles as a mini “The Wire” reunion. Michael B. Jordan, who famously played Wallace on the HBO classic, spoke about bringing Harris and Royo into the fold, calling them men he’s long admired.

Jordan executive produces the series through Outlier Society, while writer and showrunner Marco Ramirez, whose credits include boxing drama “La Máquina,” helps steer the expansion of the “Rocky” and “Creed” universe into television territory.

Prime Video hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, but filming is reportedly already underway in Los Angeles.

“Delphi” is just one piece of Jordan’s growing footprint at Amazon. Alongside the upcoming “Creed” spinoff, Jordan and his Outlier Society banner are producing “The Greatest,” a limited series centered on Muhammad Ali, alongside plans to executive produce Amazon’s adaptation of the wildly popular fantasy novel “Fourth Wing.”