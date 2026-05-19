The Momnibus Act dropped the word ‘Black’ from its title — but it could still help the Black maternal health crisis 

In 2020, the Black maternal health crisis, in which Black pregnant people are roughly three times more likely to die from childbirth or related causes, finally received an answer from Congress. On March 9, 2020, a year after the Black Maternal Health Caucus launched, the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act was first introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), and simultaneously in the Senate by then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The package consisted of nine distinct bills designed specifically to target the Black maternal health crisis, which, in turn, would advance outcomes for all birthing people. However, for a multitude of reasons, including the timing of its introduction at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislation failed to gain significant momentum.

In the six years since, the bill has yet to pass in full, as its language has continued to evolve to the point that “Black” now appears just once in the text. As first reported by The 19th, the legislation was also reintroduced in March 2026 as the Momnibus Act, dropping the word “Black” from the title entirely.

On paper, that may sound alarming. But beneath the surface — and within the bill’s legislative history — a much more nuanced and compelling story emerges. Since the bill was first introduced, it has expanded, its language has been updated once in 2021 to reflect more inclusive terminology around gender and then again in 2023 to remove that language entirely. What’s really been occurring is a team of legislators working during the current Trump Administration and its constant attack on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives—despite their potential to advance outcomes for all—to bend without breaking in an effort to get some version of this act passed that can still help those who need it most.

“I co-founded the Black Maternal Health Caucus because Black women are dying, and Washington was not paying attention,” Underwood wrote in a recent post on Threads. “We know the solutions that would help our nation’s mothers, and with over 200 co-sponsors on the Momnibus, we are working hard to get it passed.”

In 2023, the bill was first updated to remove direct references to the word “Black” and instead use broader language such as “demographic groups with elevated rates of maternal mortality, severe maternal morbidity, maternal health disparities, or other adverse perinatal or childbirth outcomes.” The word “Black” remained only in references to historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.

“The definitions in the bill are designed to make sure that the money can get to the communities that need it,” Underwood told The 19th.

Underwood’s spokesperson told the outlet that removing the word “Black” in 2023 aligned the legislative text with language used by the Office of Minority Health in an effort to avoid future regulatory hurdles under existing federal guidelines. When the legislation was reintroduced in March 2026 by Underwood, alongside Sen. Cory Booker, the act not only had a new title but had also expanded to include 14 distinct bills and gained the support of more than 200 sponsors.

Underwood’s office did not immediately return theGrio’s request for comment.

“The United States has the highest pregnancy-related death rate of ANY high-income country, with communities of color at greatest risk,” Rep. Gabe Amo wrote in a post on Threads. “That is unacceptable. I’m supporting @RepUnderwood and @RepAdams’ Momnibus Act to save lives and support moms and families.”

In response to a user on the same platform criticizing the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Jasmine Crockett also offered insight into the caucus’ role in supporting the legislation, noting that the Momnibus Act still carries the backing of the CBC.

“I definitely understand your critique and disappointment, but in a factual way, I don’t want anyone to thin[k] that our number 1 priority has been anything other than black folk,” she wrote. “Who has led on the voting rights bills that people are yelling about right now? John Lewis VRA is a black caucus bill, the George Floyd in policing act is a BC Bill, the HBCU funding that Trump was cutting… black caucus member led and won against that. Black maternal health (the Momnibus) black caucus endorsed bill.”

During a recent appearance, Underwood broke down the current status of the legislation.

“America leads the world in preventable maternal death, and we are working to end the disparity that Black moms experience. Black moms are three to four times more likely to die of pregnancy-related complications. So, we’ve written a bill, it’s called the Momnibus, 14 bills in one, to address every clinical and nonclinical factor leading to preventable maternal deaths,” she explained at the time.

Thus far, lawmakers have managed to get one of the 14 bills — the Protecting Moms Who Served Act, which aims to support veterans — signed into law.

“We’re working to get the rest across the finish line. We have 206 co-sponsors signed. We need 218 votes, we’re near our final dozen, and we need your help reaching out to your representative and your senators.”