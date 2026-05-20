Keisha Lance Bottoms wins primary election in path to become Georgia’s first Black woman governor

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and Biden White House advisor, won the Democratic nomination for Georgia governor in a solid victory, avoiding a runoff in the Peach State.

“Hello, Georgia! My name is Keisha Lance Bottoms, and I am humbled to be your Democratic nominee for governor of this great state,” Bottoms said to applause at her campaign headquarters as she celebrated the Tuesday night win. “Together with all of you, we have shown what happens when the people of Georgia show up and believe that their votes are our voice and that our voices will never be silenced.”

Bottoms will head to the general election on Nov. 3 against the Republican nominee after an upcoming runoff election between Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Rick Jackson, a billionaire health care executive. If victorious, Bottoms, 56, would become Georgia’s first Black female governor — and the first in the nation.

By winning the Democratic nomination, Bottoms becomes only the second Black woman to secure a major-party gubernatorial nomination. The first was Stacey Abrams, who won the nomination in Georgia twice in 2018 and 2022 but lost both general elections to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Billing herself as a fighter and “battle-tested,” Bottoms has touted her leadership as mayor of Atlanta during the coronavirus pandemic and major Black Lives Matter protests amid the George Floyd uprisings during the first Trump administration. She has campaigned on establishing universal pre-K, expanding Medicaid, building affordable housing, and supporting farmers.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 19: Gubernatorial candidate, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a primary night watch party at the Hyatt Regency on May 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bottoms was declared the winner of the Democratic nomination. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

While delivering her victory speech to supporters, Bottoms vowed to take on the second Trump administration as Georgians and Americans across the country struggle through an affordability crisis.

“Georgians sent a clear message tonight that they want a fight to stand up to Donald Trump, and all of the chaos that’s raising costs, that’s hurting our economy, that threatens the rights of generations before us fought for and died for,” she said.

Tuesday’s victory was met with praise from some of the nation’s Democratic governors, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who wrote on X, “A great mayor, great leader, great friend, and soon to be a great governor. Congratulations on tonight @KeishaBottoms! Let’s win this thing in November!”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said in a statement, “Congratulations to Keisha Lance Bottoms on becoming the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia. As Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha’s strong executive leadership attracted major employers and new jobs to the state, delivered a historic raise for police officers and firefighters, and secured significant investments that gave small businesses a boost,” said

“Keisha is now running for governor to lower costs, expand Medicaid, protect rural hospitals, defend Georgians’ rights, and bring down the cost of housing for hardworking families,” Behsear added. “While Rick Jackson and Burt Jones have made clear that they will do whatever Donald Trump wants, Keisha will always stand up for what is right for Georgia.”

Bottoms, a former city councilwoman, served as Atlanta’s mayor from 2018 to 2022. After serving one term in office and taking a brief hiatus, she returned to national politics as a senior advisor to President Joe Biden and led the White House Office of Public Engagement.

During the primary contest, Bottoms received a glowing endorsement from Biden.

“Those same qualities that made her a great mayor made her invaluable to our administration,” said the 46th President of the United States. “Smart. Focused. Gets things done. Georgia, she’s ready! She’s been ready.”