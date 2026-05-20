‘The Browns’: ‘Love Island USA’ alum Jalen Brown reveals surprise wedding to girlfriend Joiya

“Love Island USA” alum Jalen Brown is officially married.

Brown announced on Instagram that he tied the knot with girlfriend Joiya Brown during a private courthouse ceremony held on May 15. The couple shared the news publicly on May 18 through a joint Instagram Reel captioned simply, “The Browns.”

The video featured moments from the intimate ceremony, including the couple exchanging rings, celebrating together at home and posing outside after saying “I do.” The clip was set to the song “Joy” by Blackstreet.

For the ceremony, Joiya wore a white halter-style dress while Jalen opted for a dark suit. The newlyweds later posted additional photos from the wedding, offering fans a closer look at the celebration.

Brown first gained attention as a contestant on season 7 of “Love Island USA,” though his real-life love story unfolded after the show. According to Joiya, the couple met during a Royal Caribbean cruise in 2025 before making their relationship Instagram official earlier this year.

Several of Brown’s former “Love Island USA” castmates congratulated the pair online. Chelley Bissainthe commented, “This is beautiful! Congratulations!” while fellow season 7 star Taylor Williams wrote, “Yessir my boy!!!!!!!”

Joiya’s family members also reacted emotionally to the surprise wedding announcement. Her sisters, Jayla Henry and Janae Sims, shared supportive messages on Instagram celebrating the couple’s marriage and welcoming Jalen into the family.

Following the ceremony, Joiya joked on TikTok that choosing a courthouse wedding may have saved the couple around $50,000 in wedding expenses. She added that the simpler approach felt “perfect for us.” Jalen also reflected on the milestone in a TikTok post, writing, “Can’t believe this my life,” alongside comments about feeling aligned and happy.

The couple’s marriage announcement quickly drew attention from fans of the Peacock reality series, many of whom praised the pair for keeping their relationship private and authentic outside of reality television fame.

Brown’s wedding marks another post-show success story for “Love Island USA” contestants who have continued building relationships away from the cameras.