White Texas lawyer ordered to apologize to Black attorney after contempt ruling over racial slur in court

A Texas attorney is facing backlash after being held in contempt of court for using a racial slur multiple times during a custody modification trial.

As theGrio has reported, Black women in courtrooms have had to fight for basic dignity in the legal system for generations, and the question of whether courts can deliver fair outcomes for Black Americans has become increasingly urgent in the current legal climate. According to reporting from Click2Houston, Brazoria County attorney Michael Phillips used the slur in a “derisive manner” during arguments outside the jury’s presence. The incident drew a contempt ruling from Judge Chad Bradshaw.

The judge sentenced Phillips to three days in jail and a $500 fine. Both penalties were suspended, however, on the condition that Phillips submit written apologies to the court and to the Black attorney on the opposing side, Brenda DeRouen, by June 30.

DeRouen, who represented the winning party in the case, responded publicly. “As a Black woman attorney practicing in Texas family courts, attorneys should be able to advocate fiercely for their clients without being subjected to racially charged conduct that undermines professionalism and dignity in the courtroom,” she said in a statement to KPRC 2 News.

Phillips maintained that he was referencing testimony and evidence during his arguments and did not intend the remarks as a slur. He also said he apologized immediately after making them. Judge Bradshaw rejected that framing and issued the contempt ruling. The defense — that the language was used in context, not in hate — did not persuade the court.

The contempt ruling prompted community activists Quanell X and Candace Matthews to confront Phillips publicly, accusing him of attempting to intimidate DeRouen after losing ground in the case.

Phillips’ client ultimately lost the custody matter.