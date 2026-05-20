Judge pauses case against woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s home over competency concerns

A Los Angeles judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the woman accused of attempting to kill Rihanna after prosecutors say she opened fire on the superstar’s home while the singer, A$AP Rocky and their children were inside.

According to the Associated Press, the prosecution of 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz has been paused while the court determines whether she is mentally competent to stand trial.

The case was temporarily halted Tuesday after Deputy Public Defender Derek Dillman raised concerns about Ortiz’s mental competence during a hearing held in the judge’s chambers. Court documents show Judge Shannon K. Cooley subsequently ordered psychiatric evaluations and transferred the case to a Hollywood mental health court that specializes in determining whether defendants are capable of understanding court proceedings and assisting in their defense.

Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“It is the ethical obligation of counsel and the court to ensure that Ms. Ortiz’s rights are protected,” Dillman said in a statement to the Associated Press, adding that defendants must be able to assist in their defense “in a rational manner.”

Prosecutors declined public comment following the hearing. If Ortiz is found mentally incompetent, she could be committed to a state hospital until she is deemed fit to proceed with trial. Court records show she is scheduled to return to court on June 2, when proceedings related to her Rihanna attempted murder mental health review are expected to continue.