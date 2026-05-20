Three sisters found dead near Brighton Beach identified as grieving father shares emotional tribute

Three sisters whose bodies were recovered from the ocean near a popular tourist beach in Brighton have now been identified, as their grieving father shared an emotional tribute remembering the women as the “light” of their family.

According to Sussex Police, the women were identified as Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walter, 32, and Rebecca Walter, 31, all from the Uxbridge area of London. Their bodies were discovered near Black Rock beach off Madeira Drive in Brighton during the early morning hours of May 13 after authorities responded to concerns about a person in the water.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, but officials have stated there is currently no indication of third-party involvement or criminal activity connected to the deaths. Authorities are continuing to review CCTV footage and conduct interviews as they work to determine exactly what happened.

In a statement released through the police, the sisters’ father, Joseph, described the devastating loss as “unbearable.”

“Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me; they were my joy, my strength, and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love,” he said.

He went on to reflect on each daughter individually, praising Jane’s strength, Christina’s kindness, and Rebecca’s joyful spirit, while sharing that the memories of their laughter and love continue to sustain the family through unimaginable grief.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, Divisional Commander for Brighton and Hove said: “The thoughts of everyone at Sussex Police are with the family of Jane, Christina and Rebecca following this devastating loss.

“I know this incident has had a profound impact on the local community in Brighton, and across the country and I’d like to reassure the public we will leave no stone unturned in our investigation to understand exactly what led to the tragic events of that Wednesday morning.

“This investigation will continue in earnest, with Jane, Christina and Rebecca’s family at its center. I would ask that they are given the privacy to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.”

Brighton’s beachfront is one of England’s most visited seaside destinations, making the discovery all the more jarring for both residents and tourists. For now, loved ones are left mourning three sisters whose lives ended far too soon, while authorities continue searching for answers.