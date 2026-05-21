25 Black-owned wedding vendors to help add a little something Black to your big day

Wedding season always brings me back to my own wedding nearly two years ago in December 2024, when I turned finding as many Black-owned vendors as possible into a personal mission.

What started as a fun challenge—that worked to keep me, someone with a lot of thoughts and feelings and space for expression with fashion and aesthetics, curated—quickly became one of my favorite parts of the entire planning process.

As I bought my dress from Black-owned bridal boutique The Bridal Room, my husband wore a custom suit from Tact Bespoke. l used the occasion as an excuse to finally invest in a pair of Brother Vellies by Aurora James, and wore a custom bridal shower look from Laury Bride. On the big day, which took place beachside at a resort on my husband’s native St. Croix, one of my bridesmaids handled my hair, while a local Black makeup artist on the island took care of my glam. Throughout the planning process, I also leaned heavily on my Woosah Bride wedding planner to stay organized.

Our engagement shoot and wedding photography were both handled by Black photographers, a cousin of mine designed custom champagne flutes and a cake knife set, and our beach-themed invitations came from Fingers In Ink.

Our videographer, wedding band, officiant, afterparty DJ, and even the visiting chef who prepared our wedding reception feast were all Black. Not to mention, we also got married surrounded by the deeply Black history and legacy of the United States Virgin Islands and our predominantly Black but highly multicultural tribes.

Each year, it gets even easier to pull off your own Blackity Black bash. More Black-owned bridal brands, caterers, photographers, planners, and gift companies continue entering the space, making it far less difficult to plan a wedding that reflects both your style and your values. Whether you’re walking down the aisle yourself, helping plan a celebration, or showing up with a gift in hand, our guide below rounds up a handful of Black-owned wedding vendors in a wide range of categories worth knowing this wedding season.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

WEDDING ATTIRE

Laury Bridal

Founded by “Project Runway” star Lauren Underwood in 2019, Laury Bride is a one-stop shop for any bride-to-be, offering full-scale custom design and styling services, and with the recently expanded Laury Living offering luxury decor and gifts for the home, this brand can dress you for the next chapter and send you on your way with a few new items to enjoy.

Location: Chicago

Alonuko Bridal

Established in 2012 by British-Nigerian fashion designer Gbemi Okunlola, Alonuko Bridal has been holding it down for well over a decade as one of the top premier luxury bridal boutiques, dressing Hollywood actresses and fashion-forward brides alike.

Location: London, UK

Don Morphy

From ready-to-wear tuxedos to custom suits, Don Morphy has got it covered when it comes to wedding menswear. Launched in 2014 by Daniel Mofor, the brand specializes in quite a few modern styles, from casual to glitzy crystal-encrusted designs and more.

Location: Dallas, TX

Sharp, Crisp, and Clean

If the name doesn’t give it away, Sharp Crips and Clean is a menswear brand that will have you walking down the aisle looking well, sharp, crisp, and clean. Carrying everything from ties to full on custom suits you can either complete or design your look from scratch.

Location: Miami, FL

GLAM

B For Beaute

Since 2017, B For Beaute, established by makeup artist Bee Gandy, has become a go-to bridal beauty studio offering makeup services for weddings and related events. Brides can book the company for wedding day makeup, engagement shoots, and bridal party beauty services.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Mia Mo Styles

Bridal glam with an emphasis on polished, camera-ready beauty is the focus at Mia Mo Styles, founded by makeup artist and hairstylist Mia Moore. Since launching in 2018, the Los Angeles-based business has become a go-to for brides looking for soft glam makeup, hairstyling, and beauty services that feel elevated while still looking timeless.

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Darling Bridal Co

Established by Dominique Hudson in 2022, Darling Bridal Co. is a bridal hair and makeup company that specializes in beauty services for weddings and events. Couples planning a wedding may want to book the New Jersey-based team for on-site glam services for brides and bridal parties, including makeup application and hairstyling for the wedding day.

Location: Edison, NJ

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

DECOR & FLORISTS

Wander + Whimsy

Launched in the late 2010s by lead designer and owner Haylie Ahart, Wander + Whimsy is a boutique floral studio offering full-service event and wedding floral styling. This company doesn’t stop at floral design; Ahart is an event styling specialist who can help bring your whole aesthetic vision to life.

Location: DMV

À votre service events

Founded in 2008 by Marie Danielle Vil-Young, À votre service events is a luxury floral and event styling business specializing in bespoke weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. Known for its refined aesthetic and detail-driven approach, the company offers full-service floral design, event planning, and immersive styling experiences.

Location: New York (works nationwide)

K. Hancock Events

From floral design to full wedding coordination, K. Hancock Events helps couples bring their wedding vision to life while managing the details behind the scenes. Led by artist, designer, and planner Kiara Hancock, the Washington-based company specializes in wedding planning, event design, and florals for couples looking for a more personalized celebration.

Location: Tacoma, WA

Black Girl Florists

Black-owned florists and designers are a small but mighty (and growing) contingent. Queue Black Girls Florists, an online directory where you can find some in your area.

CATERING & CAKES

Chops by Rera LLC

Opened by Chef Rera in 2014, Chops by Rera LLC is a DMV-based catering company that provides custom menus and food service for weddings, private dinners, and large events. The company handles receptions, cocktail hours, and wedding weekend catering.

Location: DMV

Whimsy Cakes

DMV-based Whimsy Cakes is led by cake artist Taneka Weldon and creates custom cakes and desserts for weddings and celebrations. The bakery offers tiered wedding cakes, dessert tables, and made-to-order pastries for receptions and related events.

Location: DMV

Alévri & Co

Cake artist Dawn Konofaos started Alévri & Co as a Tampa-based bakery specializing in wedding cakes and custom desserts. The company creates tiered cakes, pastries, and dessert displays for receptions and formal celebrations.

Location: Tampa, FL

Le Rouge Cuisine

Led by chef Amber Williams, Le Rouge Cuisine is a Houston-based catering company that provides plated dinners, custom menus, and food service for weddings and private events. The company caters receptions, rehearsal dinners, and related celebrations.

Location: Houston, TX

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

STATIONARY

By Dami Studios

Founded in 2011 by Damilola Okuboyejo, By Dami Studios (BDS) is the luxury stationery brand behind some of the internet’s most swoon-worthy wedding paper goods. From elegant invitations to custom signage and menus, the brand’s chic, detail-rich designs bring a polished, personal touch to any big day.

Location: New York, NY

Fingers in Ink

Founded in 2002 by Nicole Fingers, Fingers in Ink is a luxury stationery studio specializing in custom wedding paper goods. The brand is known for its elegant, highly personalized invitations, menus, and day-of details that help couples create a cohesive and elevated look for their wedding celebrations.

Location: DMV

Woosah Bride

Created in 2022 by Shonte’ Parrish-Norgriff, Woosah Bride offers planners, journals, and organizational tools designed to make wedding planning feel less overwhelming. The brand’s stylish stationery products help couples keep track of everything from budgets to timelines while also encouraging moments of calm throughout the process.

GIFTS

Be Rooted

From vibrant planners to affirmation journals and chic desk accessories, Be Rooted offers thoughtful gifts that feel both practical and personal for newlyweds. The lifestyle brand, started by entrepreneur Jasmin Foster in 2020, centers Black women through colorful designs that can help couples stay organized, inspired, and intentional as they begin married life together.

Harlem Candle Co.

Inspired by Harlem’s rich cultural and artistic legacy, Harlem Candle Co. creates luxury candles that bring warmth and atmosphere to a home. The brand by lifestyle expert Teri Johnson, which debuted in 2014, makes an especially elegant wedding gift for couples who love fragrance, hosting, or meaningful décor with a story behind it.

The Black Home

For couples building a home together after the wedding, The Black Home offers décor and design pieces rooted in modern Black luxury and personal storytelling. Founded by interior designer Neffi Walker, the brand is ideal for gift-givers looking for elevated home accents that feel stylish, intentional, and deeply personal.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

PHOTOGRAPHERS & VIDEOGRAPHERS

KEJ

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Kaleb and Elaine Jiminez, KEJ Films is a wedding videography studio known for its cinematic, story-driven approach to capturing weddings — for couples looking for more than a standard wedding video.

Location: Worldwide

Mesus Studios

Wedding photography and videography are the focus at Mesus Studios, the Washington, D.C.-based company founded by Miguel Mesus. The studio offers engagement sessions, wedding day coverage, and video services for couples planning ceremonies, receptions, and multi-day events.

Location: DMV (will travel)

Amarachi Ikeji Photography & Films

Founded in 2017 by Amarachi Ikeji, the eponymous Amarachi Ikeji Photography & Films provides wedding photography and videography services for ceremonies, destination weddings, and cultural celebrations. The Chicago-based company also offers content coverage for engagement shoots and wedding weekends.

Location: Chicago, IL (will travel)

Kiyah C Photography

Atlanta and DMV-based Kiyah C Photography was founded in 2013 by photographer Kiyah Crittendon and specializes in wedding and engagement photography. Couples can book the company for portrait sessions, ceremony coverage, and wedding day photography.

Location: Atlanta, GA, DMV (will travel)