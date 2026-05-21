Courtney A. Kemp, creator of ‘Power’ and ‘Nemesis’ signs multiyear deal with Apple TV+

Courtney A. Kemp is taking her talents to Apple TV+. The Emmy-nominated creator behind the “Power” universe and the hit Netflix crime drama “Nemesis” has signed a new multiyear overall deal with Apple TV+ through her production company End of Episode.

As theGrio previously reported, Kemp’s new show “Nemesis” was generating serious buzz ahead of its Netflix premiere, with fans of the “Power” universe called in to expect something equally high-stakes, and Kemp’s career arc has been one of the most studied in Black television, from her record Starz deal through her Netflix expansion. Deadline broke the news exclusively Thursday morning, reporting that the deal will see her develop and create series exclusively for the platform, with Apple also receiving a first-look on film projects.

“I’m so grateful to Zack [Van Amburg], Jamie [Erlicht] and Matt [Cherniss] for welcoming me to the Apple family,” Kemp said in a statement. “With their impeccable taste and strong support for their creators’ visions, Apple is the perfect place to develop my next projects. I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring my audience to Apple for more hard-hitting, high-stakes, multilayered stories that uplift the culture, yet reach beyond to universal viewership.”

The announcement comes at a significant moment in her career. “Nemesis,” the Los Angeles-set cat-and-mouse crime drama she co-created with Tani Marole, is currently the No. 1 series in the U.S. and 15 other countries on Netflix. “Power: Origins,” a continuation of the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” storyline and part of the “Power” franchise she built from scratch, is currently shooting in New York.

Kemp built the “Power” universe over nearly a decade on Starz, eventually generating four spinoffs — “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force” and “Power: Origins” — all produced through End of Episode. She signed with Netflix in 2021, with “Nemesis” being the first major creative output from that deal. With the move, she now brings that momentum to her third major streaming home.

Apple notes that Kemp will continue using her platform to champion inclusion and create opportunities for underrepresented voices in the industry.