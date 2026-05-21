Former Lakers star Rick Fox tapped for opposition leadership role in the Bahamas

Former NBA champion and actor Rick Fox is officially stepping deeper into politics.

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward was appointed this week as an opposition senator in The Bahamas after falling short in his bid for a seat in the country’s House of Assembly during last week’s general election.

According to ESPN, Fox was selected by the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) as one of the party’s allotted Senate appointees. In the Bahamas, senators are not elected directly by voters. Instead, appointments are made by both the governing party and the opposition.

Fox had run as an FNM candidate in the Garden Hills constituency but did not secure enough votes to win the parliamentary seat. Even so, the appointment keeps the former basketball star in the political conversation as he continues building what appears to be a long-term public service career.

Following the election loss, Fox shared a message on social media reflecting on the experience.

“Nobody likes to lose,” Fox said in a video posted after the results, adding that setbacks can create opportunities to “grow” and come back “stronger and more prepared for what’s next.”

Before entering politics, Fox spent 13 seasons in the NBA, including championship runs with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal during the franchise’s early-2000s dynasty. He also played for the Boston Celtics before retiring in 2004.

Outside basketball, Fox built a second career in Hollywood with appearances in television and film, including roles on shows like Greenleaf.

Fox’s political ambitions have been public for several years. In 2022, he was appointed ambassador-at-large for sports in the Bahamas before later aligning himself with the FNM opposition party.

Now, the former NBA star is adding senator to a résumé that already includes champion, actor and entrepreneur.