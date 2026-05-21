Phila. Eagles’ Nolan Smith Jr. arrested, accused of driving 135 mph in 70 mph zone

Philadelphia Eagles’ Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested for reckless driving and speeding in Georgia.

The 25-year-old linebacker was reportedly driving on the interstate at 135 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone at 10:41 p.m., according to a statement from the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office provided to ESPN. He was arrested last Friday (May 15) on charges of “speeding in excess of maximum limits” and reckless driving, per the Georgia Gazette, which first reported the story.

Also Read:NFL cooperating with Florida investigation targeting Rooney Rule and diversity hiring policies

Smith was released on bond an hour after he was booked and is set to have his day in court on July 14. He may not have to appear in court if he pays the fines associated with the charges, per ESPN.

Smith isn’t the only player on his team to have caught reckless driving charges in recent years. Another Eagles player, Jalen Carter, who also played on the University of Georgia football team with Smith, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless driving and racing in 2023, when he was still playing college football. He was charged in connection with a car accident where another Georgia football player, Devin Willock, and a recruiting staff member, Chandler LeCroy, were killed.

Smith joined the Eagles in 2023 after being selected by the team in the first round of the NFL draft. A Savannah, Georgia native, he played college football for the University of Georgia and helped the team earn two College Football Playoff championships.

In his two professional seasons, Smith has already become an NFL champion, winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No word yet on whether the arrest will affect the team’s upcoming season. Next week, the Eagles will begin their off-season schedule with voluntary organized team activities, or OTAs, before mandatory minicamps lead into the preseason.