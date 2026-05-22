‘It Takes Two’ rapper Rob Base Dies at 59 after battle with cancer

Rapper Rob Base, best known for the 1988 hit song “It Takes Two” with DJ E-Z Rock, died Friday after a private battle with cancer. He was 59.

The Harlem rapper’s family confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media, according to TMZ, ABC News and NBC News.

“Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,” the family wrote on a post shared to the rapper’s official Instagram account.

The statement continued, “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”

“Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.”

He had celebrated his 59th birthday on Monday.

The artist, born Robert Ginyard, was part of a legendary hip hop duo alongside DJ E-Z Rock. When the pair dropped “It Takes Two” in 1988, the song, originally sampled by Lyn Collins’ “Think (About It)” rose to No. 36 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It also peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Songs chart, according to Billboard.

Over the years, it has been sampled by prominent artists, including Snoop Dogg’s “I Wanna Rock” and the Black Eyed Peas’ “Rock That Body.” Both the song and the album of the same name were certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, according to ABC News, NBC News.

The group later parted ways before reuniting in 1994 for their second album and last studio album, “Break of Dawn.”

DJ E-Z Rock, born Rodney “Skip” Bryce, died April 27, 2014, from complications linked to diabetes.

In 1989, Rob Base dropped his only solo album, “The Incredible Base,” which reached No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and No. 20 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, per ABC News.