‘You people’: Viral confrontation with Black woman leads to bias intimidation charge in New Jersey

A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges after a confrontation captured him screaming at a Black woman and referring to her as “you people.” The video spread widely across TikTok and other social media platforms, according to NBC Philadelphia.

According to the Mount Laurel Police Department, 40-year-old Thomas Diiorio was arrested and charged with harassment and bias intimidation following the incident, which occurred on May 18 on the 3000 block of Saxony Drive.

Police said officers responded to the scene around 6:26 p.m. after receiving reports of a dispute involving two individuals. When officers arrived, they separated the parties, who each accused the other of misconduct connected to a juvenile-related disagreement.

The altercation gained national attention after video footage posted on TikTok accumulated more than one million views. In the viral clip, a man wearing a green outfit is seen shouting aggressively at a woman standing near parked vehicles while she asks bystanders to contact police.

The man can be heard yelling profanities and repeatedly telling the woman to leave the area. The video quickly sparked debate online, with many viewers condemning the behavior shown in the footage and calling for authorities to investigate.

Following the investigation, police announced that Diiorio had been charged with harassment and bias intimidation under New Jersey law. Authorities have not publicly released additional details regarding what specifically led investigators to pursue the bias intimidation charge.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the incident drew widespread public attention due to the rapid circulation of the video across social media platforms. Viral confrontations captured online have increasingly led to criminal investigations as law enforcement agencies respond to public concern and digital evidence shared by witnesses.

Officials have not announced whether additional charges could be filed or whether other individuals involved in the confrontation may face legal action.

The case remains under investigation. Police have also not disclosed whether the accused has retained legal representation or entered a plea.

The incident highlights how social media platforms like TikTok continue to play a growing role in documenting public incidents and accelerating public scrutiny of confrontations captured on camera.