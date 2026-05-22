Death of Congolese man in Ireland sparks protests and comparisons to George Floyd

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Ireland’s parliament in Dublin on May 21 after the death of Yves Sakila, a Congolese-born man who became unresponsive while being restrained by security guards outside a department store in the Irish capital.

According to Reuters, Sakila was detained on May 16 in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident on one of Dublin’s busiest shopping streets. Police said he later became unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead afterward. A post-mortem examination has been completed, but authorities said the findings are not yet being released for operational reasons.

Video footage of the incident, widely circulated on social media, showed Sakila pinned to the ground by several men for several minutes. In the footage, at least one individual appeared to place a knee on or near Sakila’s head or neck area. The images sparked outrage across Ireland and prompted comparisons to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which fueled the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Protesters at the demonstration carried signs reading “Justice” and “No cover up, no delay,” while others demanded accountability and transparency in the investigation. Reuters reported that chants echoed outside Leinster House as crowds condemned what activists described as systemic racism and failures in Ireland’s treatment of immigrants and Black residents.

Black Coalition Ireland spokesperson Yemi Adenuga said the case exposed deeper tensions around immigration, integration and race relations in Ireland. She argued that the country has struggled to adequately support its growing immigrant population amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment in recent years.

David Kaliba, a former classmate of Sakila who also emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo, described him as a quiet and shy man who had reportedly experienced homelessness in recent years after previously working in IT.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin called the footage “deeply disturbing” and reiterated demands for a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sakila’s death.

The incident comes as Ireland continues to grapple with increasing political tension around immigration, following anti-immigrant protests and riots that erupted in Dublin in 2023. Reuters reported that lawmakers across the political spectrum described the video as shocking and distressing, with growing calls for accountability as investigations continue.