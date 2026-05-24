Michelle Obama hasn’t watched Viola Davis in ‘The First Lady’: ‘That’s the one thing I can’t do’

If anyone was wondering how Michelle Obama feels about the viral portrayal of her in “The First Lady,” it turns out, she does have some thoughts about it.

Speaking as a guest on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Obama not only admitted that she had not yet seen Viola Davis’ play her in the Showtime series, she said “can’t” see it.

“I didn’t watch that,” Obama said to Palmer. “That’s the one thing I can’t do.”



Obama and Palmer both took a moment to praise Davis, saying they love her. Obama added that she might watch it eventually, but not without speaking with Davis first.

“We can talk about that scene, and then I’ll watch it,” Obama said.

The two moved on without discussing which scene in particular. But they were likely thinking of a clip from “The First Lady” of Davis and her co-star O-T Fagbenle, who played Barack Obama, where they’re having an argument. Davis was criticized for her facial expressions, and viewers said her lips were pursed exaggeratedly in her attempt to embody Obama.

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Davis has spoken about this role in previous interviews and even addressed how the reactions made her feel in an interview with The BBC, calling the feedback an “occupational hazard” of being an actor.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” Davis said. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

Davis also took aim at critics, saying they “serve no purpose,” and that they took the “opportunity to be cruel.”

“But ultimately I feel like it is my job as a leader to make bold choices. Win or fail it is my duty to do that,” she said.