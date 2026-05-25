Black Bike Week festivities interrupted after crowd panic leaves 19 injured in South Carolina

What was supposed to be a celebratory Memorial Day weekend gathering for thousands of Black bikers and tourists ended in chaos after a crowd stampede at South Carolina’s longtime Black Bike Week festivities left 19 people injured.

According to ABC News, the incident happened Sunday night during the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, one of the country’s most recognizable Black biker events. Authorities said panic broke out after someone reportedly ran through the crowd, causing people nearby to believe danger was imminent. As fear spread, people began running, leading to multiple injuries as attendees were trampled or knocked to the ground.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials said most injuries were considered minor, though several people were hospitalized. Officials noted that no gunfire or active threat was found connected to the panic, according to the outlet.

For many Black travelers and motorcycle enthusiasts, Black Bike Week is more than a party destination. The event, which dates back decades, has become a cultural institution rooted in community, freedom, music, style and Black biker culture. Every Memorial Day weekend, thousands travel to the Myrtle Beach area for concerts, rides, nightlife and fellowship that many attendees describe as a family reunion on wheels.

The festival also exists within a complicated history. For years, Black Bike Week attendees and organizers have raised concerns about unequal policing, traffic restrictions and treatment compared to the predominantly white Harley Week held in the same region. Legal battles and public criticism over discriminatory traffic plans previously placed Atlantic Beach and Myrtle Beach officials under national scrutiny.

That history is part of why incidents like Sunday’s stampede hit differently for many attendees. Large Black gatherings often face heightened public attention around safety and crowd control, even as organizers work to preserve spaces centered on Black joy, travel and cultural connection.

Witnesses described confusion spreading rapidly through the crowd as people attempted to figure out what was happening in real time. In an era shaped by social media rumors, mass shooting fears and viral panic at public events, experts have increasingly noted how quickly perceived threats can escalate into dangerous crowd surges, even without an actual attack.

As of Monday, authorities said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Despite the frightening end to the weekend, many longtime attendees continue to view Black Bike Week as an important cultural tradition that reflects the visibility and legacy of Black motorcycle culture across the country.