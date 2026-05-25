“Softy?”: Cheyenne Bryant faces new backlash after resurfaced Touré clip sparks criticism over masculinity remarks

Cheyenne Bryant’s month-long internet firestorm does not appear to be slowing down.

An older clip from Fox Soul’s “Truth Talks” featuring Bryant and journalist Touré has resurfaced online amid weeks of scrutiny over Bryant’s credentials, her lack of a therapy license, and her work as a public-facing wellness and relationship expert. The clip does not appear to have been newly released by Touré himself. Rather, it began circulating as Bryant’s credibility was already being debated across social media.

In the resurfaced exchange, Bryant and Touré appear to clash during a conversation about gentle parenting and masculinity. What has drawn renewed criticism is not simply that the two disagreed. Online critics took issue with Bryant using words like “feminine,” “gentle,” and “softy” toward Touré in a way viewers interpreted as insulting.

That language quickly became its own controversy.

Some viewers argued that Bryant’s remarks appeared to frame softness or femininity in a man as something shameful. Others accused her of leaning on patriarchal ideas about masculinity; at the same time, she has built a public brand around healing, relationships, accountability, and emotional wellness.

That is why the clip is landing so sharply now. For Bryant’s critics, the resurfaced moment does not exist in isolation. It arrives while she is already facing questions about the authority behind her advice and the way she presents herself to the public.

As theGrio previously reported, Bryant has been under scrutiny after revealing she does not have a license to practice therapy. In a May 14 article, we reported that Bryant defended her use of the “Dr.” title, saying her proof is reflected in her credentials, degrees, and the effectiveness of her work. She also said she has “multiple degrees” and is “not going to prove anything to anybody.”

Bryant has maintained that she is not a therapist, but a psychology expert and life coach. Still, the distinction has not quieted criticism, especially from licensed mental health professionals and others who say titles matter when someone is offering healing, relationship, and self-improvement advice to the public.

TheGrio also previously examined the larger conversation Bryant’s comments sparked around online wellness figures and whether audiences can trust people who use therapeutic language without clear professional accountability. In that report, Dr. Raquel Martin warned against confusing popularity with expertise.

“There are a lot of times where celebrity and expertise overlap, but that’s not always the case,” Martin told theGrio.

The resurfaced Touré clip adds another layer to that debate. For some critics, the concern is no longer only whether Bryant’s credentials are clear. It is also whether her public conduct reflects the emotional regulation and gender awareness that people expect from someone who markets herself as a relationship and wellness expert.

Touré has also weighed in more recently on Bryant’s controversy. In a YouTube video, he discussed the questions surrounding her credentials and suggested that her refusal to simply provide proof has kept the backlash alive.

Meanwhile, Bryant appears to be publicly moving forward. On Sunday, May 24 amid the renewed wave of criticism, she posted a Reel to Instagram wearing a pink blinged-out biniki set to Cardi B’s “Pretty & Petty,” a song choice some viewers read as a pointed message to critics.

But the online confidence has not stopped the questions.

The resurfaced Fox Soul clip has turned Bryant’s controversy into something broader than paperwork or degrees. It has become a conversation about credibility, accountability, and what audiences are owed when public figures build brands around healing.

For Bryant, the issue may no longer be whether she can outlast a viral moment. It may be whether the public still trusts the message and the messenger.