George Clinton sues UMG, alleges more than $1 million in royalties were wrongly withheld

George Clinton has filed a federal lawsuit against UMG Recordings, accusing the music giant of improperly withholding more than $1.1 million in royalties connected to decades of recordings tied to Parliament-Funkadelic and other projects, according to The Detroit News.

According to a complaint filed in federal court in Detroit on May 16, Clinton alleges that UMG froze 100% of his royalty payments for more than three years because of a separate legal dispute involving the estate of late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell.

The lawsuit claims the withheld royalties involve recordings dating back to 1969 and extending into the 1990s, including Parliament-era albums, solo work and later collaborations. Clinton argues that many of the recordings being withheld have no connection to Worrell’s estate or the underlying legal dispute.

Among the examples cited in the complaint are royalties tied to Clinton’s independent production work with Red Hot Chili Peppers. Clinton claims those recordings were created years after Worrell’s involvement with Parliament-Funkadelic and under entirely separate agreements.

The dispute stems from an earlier lawsuit filed by Worrell’s estate, which accused Clinton of withholding millions in profits generated by classic songs including “Give Up the Funk,” “Flash Light “and “Maggot Brain.”

However, Clinton’s filing notes that UMG and other music companies were dismissed from that litigation in 2023. The court later ruled against Worrell’s estate in 2025, though the case is currently under appeal.

Clinton argues that even if the estate’s claims had merit, UMG would only be justified in withholding a limited portion of royalties tied to a narrow group of recordings from the mid-1970s, not all revenue streams across his catalog.

The complaint accuses UMG of breaching contractual agreements and causing “severe financial harm” by continuing the royalty freeze despite no active liability against the company.

Clinton is seeking payment of the withheld royalties, additional damages, interest and a full accounting of activity connected to his royalty accounts.

UMG has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.