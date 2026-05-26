‘Overjoyed’: Kenny Lattimore and wife Judge Faith Jenkins welcome baby boy after Mother’s Day pregnancy announcement

Congratulations are in order for Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins!

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the couple welcomed their second child, Roman Robert Lattimore, into the world, with both mother and son resting and doing fine.

“Roman Robert Lattimore arrived safely over the weekend!! He’s so calm, relaxed, and already has all of us wrapped around his little finger,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post featuring the child’s little hand reaching for his father, along with photos of Lattimore and Jenkins glowingly looking at their new bundle of joy and his older sister being enamored with him.

On Mother’s Day, the couple revealed that Jenkins was pregnant and announced they would celebrate this pregnancy a bit quieter than the first.

“We’ve quietly cherished this season together, and one of my favorite parts of pregnancy (and I don’t have a lot of favorites 😩 outside of the results ☺️) has always been Kenny singing to the baby,” Judge Faith captioned the carousel post on Instagram, including photos of her in a flowing green dress and the couple’s young daughter Skylar looking up at her mother.

Roman is the second child for Jenkins and Lattimore, who wed in March 2020 and is the third child overall for Lattimore, who shares 23-year-old Kenny Lattimore Jr. with ex-wife Chanté Moore. In light of the new addition to the family, Lattimore has been promoting a brand new single titled “Over The Rainbow” and a new children’s album, “Lullabies For You,” an interpretation of his 1996 smash hit “For You.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the new project, Jenkins revealed that singing to baby Roman was all her husband needed.

“These soothing moments became so special to me that I asked him to create a children’s album inspired by them — filled with music, love, and affirmations from all of us (including a little Español from Ms. Skylar 🤍),” she wrote.

Congrats to the Lattimores!