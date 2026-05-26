Kevin Hart addresses layoffs and restructuring at HartBeat production company

Kevin Hart is responding directly to recent reports questioning the future of his media company, Hartbeat, after an article from Bloomberg detailed layoffs, executive departures and employee concerns about the company’s direction.

During a May 26 appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside Charlamagne Tha God and Loren LoRosa, Hart dismissed the reporting as exaggerated and rooted in “clickbait.”

The reports, based largely on anonymous current and former employees, described Hartbeat as a company facing internal turmoil after multiple rounds of layoffs, canceled meetings and slowed project development. The Bloomberg report — later republished by the LA Times — suggested some employees feared Hart’s recent deal with Authentic Brands Group marked “the beginning of the end” for Hartbeat.

The articles also claimed Hart had become increasingly absent from day-to-day operations while filming projects and touring, leaving leadership responsibilities to senior executives.

Hart pushed back on those claims during the interview, arguing that restructuring the company was a strategic business decision tied to the realities of the current entertainment industry.

“Reducing operating expenses and overhead means you cut back because you want to keep your margins healthy,” Hart said. “Making sure my business operates efficiently is what I did.”

Hartbeat, formed through the merger of HartBeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud, has produced several of Hart’s projects, including his recent Netflix roast and the upcoming film “72 Hours.” Hart said the company remains active creatively despite speculation surrounding its future.

“Hartbeat is never going anywhere,” Hart said. “My executive team is still there. My creatives are still there.”

The comedian also defended his leadership style, saying his schedule as a touring comic, actor and producer naturally limits the amount of time he spends physically in the office.

Hart additionally said anonymous criticism does not reflect his relationship with employees, noting that staff members continued to be supported during difficult financial periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For every negative thing somebody says, there are dozens of positive stories people could tell,” Hart said. “I’m a good CEO.”