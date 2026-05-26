Mayor Mamdani unveils plan to tackle racial disparities in New York City housing

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is unveiling a new initiative on Tuesday aimed at advancing his goal of improving housing in the world’s largest city, which, for decades, has left Black New Yorkers in disparate conditions. TheGrio obtained a portion of Mamdani’s comprehensive “Block by Block” plan, which spotlights the Bronx and, according to the Mayor’s Office, seeks to promote healthy buildings and neighborhoods.

“At a moment when working people are being pushed out of the city they built, New York cannot afford half-measures or delays,” Mayor Mamdani, who will unveil his plan in a speech, said in a statement provided to theGrio. “This plan meets the housing crisis with the urgency it demands. We are setting the most ambitious housing production and preservation targets in the city’s modern history – and backing them up with investments to match – while also protecting tenants and homeowners, investing in public housing and ensuring the workers building that housing have good-paying, safe jobs.”

The “Block by Block” initiative’s focus on the Bronx is notable as it has the highest percentage of Black residents (34%) of any other borough in the city. The New York City Mayor’s Office emphasizes that housing quality and stability issues are more pronounced in the Bronx, where 10% of households are subject to an eviction each year and 26% report three or more key maintenance deficiencies in their homes. The borough has also seen deadly residential fires that have displaced and devastated New Yorkers.

Mamdani’s office says it is aware of the city’s legacy of racial discrimination and segregation, particularly in the South and Northwest parts of the Bronx, which is the birthplace of hip-hop in the 1970s. Those discriminatory practices include redlining, disinvestment, and pollution in areas that are disproportionately home to Black and Brown New Yorkers. The Mamdani administration, which marked 100 days in April, notes that poor housing quality has been exacerbated by neighborhood disparities like heat vulnerability, asthma risks, and access to broadband internet.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 01: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visits the apartment of Nadege Romulus (R) on Clarkson Ave. in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood of Brooklyn on his first day in office on January 1, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Sanders – Pool/Getty Images)

As exclusively reported by theGrio, Mamdani’s Bronx Plan under his “Block by Block” initiative includes several actions to improve housing quality, reduce health disparities, and build equity for low-income and working-class New Yorkers in the impoverished borough.

Probably the most consequential is Mayor Mamdani’s new pilot tenant-based equity program aimed at helping long-term tenants build wealth. The office notes that, despite renters’ contributions, the appreciation in property values goes entirely to owners. The pilot seeks to redress that imbalance, which disproportionately impacts Black New Yorkers who have been harmed by racial exclusion in the housing market.

As Mamdani vows to double down on affordable housing investments, the mayor’s office plans to ensure those investments are paired with infrastructure and amenities that reduce disparities. The Mamdani administration says it will help communities and tenants organize and exercise their collective power of self-determination.

The mayor’s office, through the Housing Preservation and Development agency, will provide building owners with assistance with low-cost interventions to improve housing conditions and prevent further deterioration. The administration will also seek to expand tenant and owner engagement workshops that emphasize the intersection of health and housing and input from community-based groups.

Mamdani’s office will coordinate community improvement plans in targeted areas where quality-of-life issues persist and, through HPD, pursue interventions such as maintaining vacant lots, improving sidewalk cleanliness through design changes, and installing lighting, safety, and accessibility features, as well as landscaping and public art. The mayor will also seek to expand child care centers and other community services.

“We must fight for both the tenants of today and the tenants of tomorrow,” said Mayor Mamdani. “Block by Block shows how New York City can do exactly that.”