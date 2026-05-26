Ray J hospitalized after brutal MMA knockout during Memorial Day Weekend

Ray J is currently on the mend.

Days after participating in an MMA event that featured the likes of former NBA players Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley, the R&B singer is reportedly in a Las Vegas hospital, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the outlet said the “Wait A Minute” singer voluntarily checked himself into a hospital after being knocked out by YouTuber Supa Hot Fire on Saturday night. The singer’s much-publicized heart issues are among a concerning number of issues detailing his stay, along with the possibility of a concussion.

Last week, Ray took to Instagram to update his 2.8 million followers on his training for the fight, saying he’d been in the gym for no more than a week.

“We down to the final stages of this,” he began. “I only had a few days to train, so win, lose or draw, man, it’s more about the experience than anything, y’all.”

The 45-year-old’s initial foray into MMA lasted all of two rounds, with him being caught with an overhand right hand that temporarily stunned him before he crumpled to the canvas. Social media users quickly turned the incident into memes, comparing Ray to the iconic “Martin” episode where Martin Lawrence fought Hall of Fame pro boxer Tommy “Hitman” Hearns and got lumped up in comical fashion.

Ray J was just knocked out by Supah Hot Fire at Adin Ross’ boxing event pic.twitter.com/tvNnPPzS3B — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 24, 2026

Following the fight, Ray J claimed it was rigged and suggested something felt off, despite being vocal about his health condition going into the fight and his hopes that it would end early.

“Damn bro … like that? For real … that’s janky as f–k,” he told Supa Hot Fire in a post-fight interview. “I don’t want to say too much because I don’t want to get nobody in trouble, but damn … we took an L tonight.”

In January, the “One Wish” singer claimed he had months to live due to drug and alcohol abuse turning his heart “black” and that “2027 was a wrap” for him.