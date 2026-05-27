Is Keke Palmer and Sean Evans’ chemistry the real ‘Hot One’? The internet thinks so

Some chemistry simply cannot be faked, and this week Keke Palmer and Sean Evans gave us a front-row seat to theirs. In the latest episode of Palmer’s podcast “Baby, It’s Keke Palmer,” the actress and “Hot Ones” host set screens ablaze with an energy so magnetic that fans are already playing matchmaker and writing the wedding invitations in their heads.

While social media is ready to swap the “I Love Boosters” star’s last name from Palmer to Evans, this isn’t their first rodeo. Fans first caught a whiff of their undeniable chemistry nine years ago when Keke made her debut on “Hot Ones,” Evans’ viral interview series. Fast forward to September 2025, Palmer returned to the show, where the two shared laughs, chemistry, and a viral “quick smooch” to see if there was a spark.

and they lived happily ever after 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #hotones pic.twitter.com/0DcDk2Ub8j — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 16, 2025

During their reunion on Palmer’s podcast, the duo revisited the viral moment. When asked how people reacted to their viral kiss, the “Hot Ones” joked that it was great for his social life.

“I just got a lot of like ‘that’s my dog,’” he said laughing. “I don’t know what it did for you, but it was great for my stock. It was great for my stock.”

“It was great for me as well. First of all they’re going to be ready for this because they like just want to see us together all the time,” Palmer added.

What made the episode even more swoon-worthy was Evans seemingly already mapping out their future. From envisioning them co-hosting a morning show “when they are old New Yorkers” to subtly teasing a life as Mr. and Mrs. Evans, viewers couldn’t help but sense that the “Hot Ones” host was smitten with Palmer. In fact, he didn’t shy away from showering her with words of affirmation during their interview.

“There are a lot of reasons that you’re a great [“Hot Ones”] guest, but you’re obviously very charismatic. You’re beautiful,” he said as Palmer laughed in the background. “You have a way of talking about the stuff that you do. You’ll say something smart or thoughtful, and then you’ll provide an example from your career, and then you’ll undercut that with a little joke. And I think it just keeps the rhythm of all of that.”

Sean Evans had Keke Palmer CHEESING after telling her why he loved having her on Hot Ones and talking about the time they shared a KISS together 😭❤️👀



“You charismatic, you smart, you beautiful…” pic.twitter.com/8vYhKNPe5r — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 26, 2026

Palmer agreed that part of the magic viewers experience on screen is a result of their energies “dancing” together during their interviews. The two’s energetic tango continued throughout the interview when the discussing celebrity crushes. As Evans reflected on his first celebrity crush being Lisa Lopes, a.k.a. Left Eye from TLC, Palmer teased her time playing Chilli in the movie “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.”

“I played Chilli in the TLC movie, close enough,” she said. To which Evans quickly followed up with “Absolutely close enough, from where I sit”

Keke Palmer couldn’t stop CHEESING so HARD after Sean Evans caught her OFF GUARD with that line after she gave a shoutout to Mr and Mrs Evans😂🥹❤️



“I thought you are talking about us”😂❤️



“That was good, y”all he’s so damn quick”😂



“I love you too, you are the best”❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZpEQRhXGed — flame⛧ (@laflameclipping) May 27, 2026

Just as Palmer was giggling throughout the interview, social media users were grinning and swooning as if they were watching their favorite romantic comedy.



Only time will tell if Palmer and Evans will ever fulfill fans’ fantasies and make it official. But in the meantime, the internet will happily settle for more of that chemistry on screen.