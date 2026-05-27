Monica mourns death of her father in emotional tribute: ‘I’m happy you are free’

Monica is mourning the loss of her father and sharing her grief publicly in an emotional message posted to social media.

In a heartfelt post shared online, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on the pain of saying goodbye while also expressing gratitude that her father was no longer suffering.

“Dad, I Love You & Letting You Go I honestly wasn’t prepared for but I’m Happy You are Free … No More Pain, No More Suffering,” Monica wrote.

The singer also shared memories of conversations she had with her father about faith and perseverance, recalling his words: “If God See Fit for Us To Keep Living, Then We Keep Living.”

Monica ended the tribute by calling herself “still your only girl,” underscoring the close bond she shared with her father.

The emotional post quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans, friends, and fellow social media users, many of whom offered condolences and prayers for Monica and her family. Others related personally to the singer’s grief, with many commenters reflecting on their own relationships with their fathers.

Monica has long been open about family, faith, and personal challenges throughout her career, often sharing candid reflections with supporters online. Fans responded to the latest post with messages encouraging the singer to take time to grieve privately and focus on healing.

Known for hits including “Angel of Mine,” “So Gone,” and “The Boy Is Mine,” Monica has remained active in music, television, and touring while maintaining a strong connection with longtime fans through social media.

As of now, the singer has not publicly shared additional details regarding her father’s passing.