Viral debate: Should the neighborhood kid asking for BBQ get a plate?

Jacquez wanted a plate. He saw the smoke, smelled the grill, and did what any sensible person would do: he walked up and asked if there was anything left. There wasn’t. The grill was done. And somehow, that 30-second interaction has the entire internet picking sides.

As theGrio has reported, Black BBQ culture has a way of going viral, just ask Walter ‘Mr. Tenderism’ Johnson, the California pitmaster whose backyard-level cooking skills turned him into a national sensation, and Black families on social media have long shown how everyday moments captured on video can turn into conversations about community, tradition, and belonging. The video posted by @miss_ari3 on Instagram, which has since racked up significant traction, shows the whole viral BBQ debate play out in real time.

“Y’all I can’t make this up,” started Ari (she identified herself as such) in her caption of the video. “The knock I heard on my door and I wasn’t expecting any company caught me off guard. It was this precious kiddo…and now when it’s time to grill…I’ve gotta get extra. Today was literally plant-based sausage, salmon and chicken. Nothing his precious self would’ve wanted so Cheetos will have to do until next time. The neighborhood snack lady is loading…”

Ari, who filmed the clip, tells Jacquez the grill is done. He takes it graciously. She offers to have something waiting for him next time. He accepts. Then comes the pivot that sealed the video’s fate: “Do you like Cheetos?” Jacquez says yes. She hands him a bag. He says thank you. “Be safe, Jacquez,” she says. He says okay and walks away, satisfied.

The viral BBQ debate split the crowd immediately. One side says of course you feed the kid. You’re outside grilling in the neighborhood. The smell alone is an invitation. The other side; a smaller, lonelier group had concerns about encouraging kids to knock on strangers’ doors for food. The internet has since been walking that second group through several things.

What’s actually not up for debate is Jacquez’s demeanor. The boy was polite, direct, and completely unbothered by the Cheeto pivot. He may have had the most composed response to being told he can’t get a plate that anyone has ever delivered. He was not upset. He was not dramatic. He simply identified a resource, assessed availability, accepted the Cheetos as a reasonable alternative, and moved on. Economists study less rational behavior.

For the record, the correct answer to “should you feed the neighborhood kid asking for BBQ?” is yes. Ari said she got him next time.

Ari, also followed up the video with her young neighbor with one explaining WHY she didn’t have anything to give him—turns out their Memorial Day cookout was plant-based and vegan and she was sure young Jacquez didn’t want that, but she said folks should stay tuned for what’s more with the neighborhood kids.