8 Black political content creators you should be following

It’s no secret that the media landscape is shifting. While trusted publications still matter (including the one you’re reading now), more and more people are turning to social media for news, commentary, and real-time updates. But in an era shaped by misinformation, algorithmic bias, and AI-generated content, separating fact from fiction, especially in political coverage, can feel increasingly difficult.

That’s why many audiences are looking to trusted voices who break down complex issues with clarity, context, and cultural insight. From policy explainers to sharp political analysis, these creators are helping people stay informed while cutting through the noise.

Here are 8 Black political content creators worth adding to your feed

Elizabeth Booker Houston – @Bookersquared

A D.C.-based lawyer-turned-comedian, Elizabeth Booker Houston merges her sharp legal mind, public‐health expertise, and comedic edge to dissect politics, policy, and culture across social media.

Kenneth Walden – @2rawtooreal

Living at the intersection of politics and pop culture, Kenneth Walden uses satire and straight talk to dissect current events, government policy, and empower Black communities by calling out the disinformation that targets them.

Lynae Vanee – @Lynaevanee

With a folding chair, a teacup, and receipts for days, Lynae Vanee keeps it Black and keeps it brief while giving social media users everything they need to know about current events.

Just Wayne – @Justwaynecreative

Just Wayne brings accessible, sharp political commentary to your timeline without the stuffiness

A.B. Burns-Tucker – @iamlegallyhype

A.B. Burns-Tucker is a law school grad who turned complex courtroom and political breakdowns into some of the most irreverent, binge-worthy TikTok clips.

Tevin Davis – @tevin.m.davis

Actor and comedian Tevin Davis brings a comedic spin to political content. While many recognize him for his viral impersonation of Kamala Harris, Davis also uses his platform to raise awareness of issues like voting rights.

Dr. Zackory Kirk – @zactivist

An educator turned creator, Dr. Zackory Kirk (a.k.a the Zactivist) breaks down complex social justice themes, policy shifts, voter education, and cultural commentary into digestible formats, marrying advocacy and analysis.

Imani Bashir – @Sheisimanib

Describing herself as a world traveler and people person, Imani B’s content fuses travel, culture, current events, and social justice into commentary that’s as globally informed as it is locally grounded.