ABA faces pressure to roll back DEI standards as Black lawyers remain underrepresented

The American Bar Association (ABA) is facing mounting political pressure to roll back one of its key diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as conservatives and the Trump administration intensify scrutiny of DEI policies across higher education and professional institutions, according to The Hill.

At the center of the debate is ABA Standard 206, a rule requiring accredited law schools to demonstrate “by concrete action a commitment to diversity and inclusion.” The standard was suspended shortly after President Donald Trump returned to office and is not scheduled to take effect again until at least August 2027. Earlier this month, the ABA’s Accreditation Council voted 10-4 to repeal the standard entirely, with the proposal now heading to the ABA House of Delegates for consideration this summer.

Conservatives have increasingly argued that the ABA has become politically biased. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier recently criticized the organization over its positions on issues such as abortion rights and transgender protections, claiming the group operates as “an arm of a political left-wing party.”

The Trump administration has also escalated pressure on accrediting bodies tied to diversity initiatives. Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson reportedly barred political appointees from renewing ABA memberships, while the U.S. Education Department is expected to review the ABA council’s accreditation authority later this year. That authority affects nearly 200 accredited law schools nationwide.

The debate comes as racial disparities in the legal profession remain significant. According to the ABA’s 2020 Profile of the Legal Profession, Black attorneys account for only 5% of all lawyers in the United States, despite Black Americans making up 13.4% of the national population. The percentage of Black lawyers has remained unchanged for a decade.

“Nearly all people of color are underrepresented in the legal profession compared with their presence in the U.S. population. For example, 5% of all lawyers are African American – the same percentage as 10 years earlier – but the U.S. population is 13.4% African American,” the ABA report states.

The same ABA report found that 86% of lawyers in the U.S. are non-Hispanic white, even though non-Hispanic white Americans make up roughly 60% of the overall population. Hispanic lawyers represent about 5% of the profession while Hispanics account for 18.5% of the U.S. population.

Supporters of diversity standards argue those numbers highlight why DEI efforts in legal education remain necessary. Critics, however, say accreditation should focus solely on academic and professional standards rather than institutional diversity goals.

The growing fight over ABA policies reflects the broader national battle over DEI programs in universities, workplaces and public institutions as Republican-led states and conservative groups continue pushing for rollbacks nationwide.