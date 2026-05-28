Gayle King opens up about how Oprah rumors affected her personal life and public image

Gayle King says long-running rumors about her friendship with Oprah Winfrey once caused personal frustration and disagreements between the two friends over whether the speculation should be publicly addressed.

According to Variety, the Gayle King Oprah rumors resurfaced during King’s appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she discussed how tabloid speculation intensified after her divorce in the 1990s.

King explained that false reports suggested her marriage ended because of a secret romantic relationship with Winfrey. She said the rumors became difficult to navigate because they also affected her dating life and public image at the time.

During the interview, King said she repeatedly encouraged Winfrey to directly deny the claims publicly. However, Winfrey reportedly believed responding to the speculation would only give the rumors more attention.

The rumors have circulated for decades as the pair maintained one of the entertainment industry’s most visible friendships. The two first met while working together at a Baltimore television station in the 1970s and have frequently described each other as close friends and chosen family.

King said the rumors no longer impact her the same way they once did, adding that she has become less concerned with outside opinions and online commentary over time.

“If we were gay, we would tell you,” King said during the podcast interview, while also emphasizing there would be nothing wrong with it if that were the case.

The renewed discussion around the Gayle King Oprah rumors comes as both women remain prominent figures in media and entertainment. King continues to co-host “CBS Mornings,” while Winfrey remains active through television projects, publishing ventures, and public speaking appearances.