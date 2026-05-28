Bronx Muslim children reflect on praying with Mayor Zohran Mamdani during Eid al-Adha

For Muslim New Yorkers, the inauguration of Zohran Mamdani as the city’s first Muslim mayor has meant something that goes beyond politics. In a video circulating on Instagram from NBC New York’s Melissa Russo, several children in the Bronx spoke directly about the opportunity to pray with Mayor Mamdani this Eid al-Adha and the emotional weight of the historic milestone.

As theGrio previously reported, Mamdani has seen strong approval from communities of color, with 55 percent of Black New Yorkers approving of his job performance in his first 100 days, and Mamdani gave an emotional speech during the campaign defending his Muslim identity against what he called racist and baseless attacks by political opponents. The reel captures several New York children’s reactions to the milestone in plain, personal terms.

“Having a Muslim mayor, I feel like it connects me deeper to the city of New York,” said one child, describing the moment as something he had not expected to feel so profoundly. “There’s feelings about the Muslim community that he could help change because some people view Muslims as bad people.” Another child said, “It shows the Islamophobes what Muslims can do. How smart they are, how bright they are.”

He was also direct about the stereotypes he believes the new mayor’s presence can challenge. “They think that Muslims are like rude and terrorists, but that’s not true. We’re just normal people like the rest of them.”

A young Muslim girl who shared her thoughts noted the rarity of the moment in a country where Christian candidates have historically dominated electoral politics. “We don’t have a lot of Muslims be the mayor. We only have Christians be the president instead of Muslims. So it feels great.”

Perhaps most striking was her description of praying alongside Mamdani at a community event. Another child, perhaps a young teen shared, “You think it will be loud, but it felt like quiet, like a little calm.”

“I could say, oh, I’ve prayed with the mayor of New York City before.”

In a poignant moment, the teen said the moment carries a message that extends well beyond the five boroughs. “I’m kind of like proud that New York City is like rising up. Like if you can pick our first Muslim mayor, people will be more accepting for Muslim people. It makes us feel like we’re welcome in the city of New York.”