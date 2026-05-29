Atlanta nightlife mourns Sharell Canty, co‑owner of popular Opium nightclub, after fatal shooting

Atlanta’s nightlife community is grieving the loss of Sharell Canty, co-owner of the popular Opium nightclub, after Gwinnett County police confirmed she was fatally shot at a home in Grayson, Georgia on Sunday, May 24.

As theGrio has previously covered the violence that has touched Atlanta’s nightclub scene, Canty’s death has sent fresh shockwaves through the city’s entertainment community. People reported that a neighbor found Canty’s body Sunday morning and alerted authorities, who later named 48-year-old Stephany Byrom as a suspect. Byrom was arrested the same day and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She remains in custody at Gwinnett County Jail.

Gwinnett County investigators said Canty, 44, was shot twice in the head, according to arrest warrants obtained by 11 Alive. Authorities have classified the case as a domestic-related homicide but have not publicly defined the relationship between Canty and Byrom. The investigation is ongoing.

Friends and colleagues remembered Canty as someone whose presence commanded any room she walked into.

“Sharell has her own aura, and when she walks into a club, everybody knows Sharell’s here,” friend and co-worker Tejai Henry told 11 Alive. Henry also spoke to Canty’s business instincts. “She knew how to run a business, she knew what to do to keep the business going. She just had people in place that helped her align the business and take it to the top.”

Former WNBA player Tamera Young posted a tribute on Facebook after learning of Canty’s death. “This feels like a sick dream,” Young wrote. “One of my favorite people. I’m hurting so bad typing this.” She added: “You were a real one, a good one, a heart of gold. You wanted people to be happy and enjoy themselves. Had I known Thursday night would be our last dinner and night kicking it I would have just stayed longer.”

Henry said those who loved Canty are committed to keeping her memory alive through the business she helped build. “Sharell gonna tell us to party and ball like she’s still here,” Henry said. “We’re going to keep her legacy alive. We’re gonna keep Opium alive.”

Sgt. Jennifer Richter of the Gwinnett County Police Department told WSB-TV that the public faces no ongoing threat. “Right now, we do believe that this was an isolated incident, so there should be no concern for the public at this time,” Richter said.