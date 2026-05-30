Italy cancels Ye and Travis Scott concerts over security concerns and protest fears

Italian authorities have canceled planned summer performances by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Travis Scott, citing public safety concerns and the potential for protests surrounding the events.

According to Reuters, officials in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia ordered the cancellation of two concerts scheduled for July 17 and 18 at the 103,000-capacity RCF Arena. Travis Scott was set to perform at the Pulse of Gaia Festival on July 17, with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, scheduled to take the stage the following night.

The decision was made by local prefect Salvatore Angieri, who said authorities were concerned about public order, security, and the large number of fans expected to descend on the city within 24 hours.

The cancellation marks the latest setback for Ye as he attempts to return to international touring following years of controversy. The Grammy-winning artist has faced mounting opposition across Europe because of antisemitic remarks he made in recent years, including comments praising Adolf Hitler and the use of Nazi imagery in his work.

Consumer advocacy group CODACONS and members of the Jewish community in Modena and Reggio Emilia urged officials to intervene, raising concerns about Ye’s planned appearance and the possibility of demonstrations surrounding the event.

The controversy has followed Ye across multiple countries. Earlier this year, Britain denied the rapper entry into the country, while planned performances in France, Poland, and Switzerland were also scrapped amid public backlash and political pressure.

At the same time, authorities reportedly weighed concerns related to Travis Scott’s appearance. The Houston rapper has remained under scrutiny following the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, where 10 people died, and hundreds were injured during a crowd surge.

Officials said the combination of two stadium-sized events on consecutive nights, along with the possibility of protests, posed an unacceptable security risk.

The cancellation is especially notable because the performances were expected to be among the highest-profile hip-hop events in Europe this summer. The Pulse of Gaia Festival, formerly known as Hellwatt Festival, had been promoted as a major destination event featuring several internationally known artists.

Neither Ye, Scott, nor festival organizers immediately commented on the decision.

Despite the latest cancellation, Ye is still expected to perform in Istanbul this weekend and has additional European dates scheduled in countries that have not restricted his appearances.

For now, however, one of the summer’s most anticipated hip-hop weekends appears to be off the calendar.