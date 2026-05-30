Megan Thee Stallion reminds everyone summer is her season with sizzling Miami Swim Week looks

Megan Thee Stallion is getting “Hot Girl Summer” started with a bang.

Fresh off wrapping her stint as Harold Zidler in Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” earlier this month, the Houston rapper returned to the stage once again, although this time it wasn’t for a performance but to show off the latest apparel from her swim line: Hot Girl Summer. Walking the runway at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week, she stunned everyone in attendance with her one-piece swimsuit, complete with a halter neckline and a brown-and-white swirl pattern.

Shortly after stepping off the stage, Megan reposted the video of her walk on Instagram, telling fans when they could get designs she exclusively made and more.

“HOT GIRL SUMMER ON THEE RUNWAY! 🧡 New exclusives designed by ME!” she wrote.

Originally launched in May 2025, the Hot Girl Summer swimwear line has been praised for its affordability and inclusive sizing. With pieces ranging from XS to XXL, prices range from $16 to $28. The collection debuted at the 2025 Paraiso Miami Swim Week and it only made sense for Megan to debut the second installment at the very same event.

Hot Girl Swim is another piece of Megan’s expansive business portfolio. Along with her own tequila line, Chicas Divertidas, she also owns a Popeyes franchise in Miami, her own production company, Hot Girl Productions, a nonprofit organization through the Pete & Thomas Foundation, and partnerships with Dunkin’ Donuts, Revlon, Planet Fitness, Nike, Flamin’ Hot, and more.

Speaking to Entrepreneur earlier this month, Megan outlined why the majority of her deals and her brand are tied to positivity and being herself.

“ I feel like everything I do is already familiar. It just makes sense, because my audience knows me. They know my personal interests,” she said. “So when I’m doing something, they’re like, ‘Yes, this is Hot Girl Summer, she has been Hot Girl Summer — this is her brand, this is her thing — so, Hell yeah, I want a swimsuit from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion is the life of the party, she likes to turn it up, so, Hell yeah, I want to taste the tequila she likes to drink. I went to Prairie View University, and everyone on campus knows we were tearing up two-piece Tuesdays at Popeyes, so it’s like, Hell yeah, it makes sense that Megan Thee Stallion has her own Popeyes.”