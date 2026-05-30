With her uncle Blacc Sam by her side, Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani graduates from high school

Friday was a momentous occasion for Emani Asghedom.

Asghedom, the daughter of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, graduated from high school. The 17-year-old was flanked by her uncle, Nipsey’s older brother Blacc Sam and her mother, Tanisha Foster, at a post-graduation party.

Emani was a prominent figure around the late rapper as his star power reached another level following the release of his “Victory Lap” album in 2018. During the 2019 Grammy Awards, where “Victory Lap” was nominated for Best Rap Album, she was his date along with longtime partner Lauren London.

Since Nipsey’s passing in 2019, the community at large has kept his name ringing loudly. Blacc Sam has expanded Marathon Burger into several locations, including Las Vegas and New York. An intersection in his native Los Angeles was renamed in his honor, and longtime friend James Harden dedicated a colorway of his recent Adidas sneaker to Nipsey, dubbed “Marathon.”

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Before his passing, Nipsey spoke to NBA star Steph Curry about how Emani inspires him and what he always wanted her to remember.

“When I drop my daughter off every day, I drill her,” he told Curry. “She get sick of running the script to me, but I pound it in her head. What is integrity? Integrity is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. Are you a leader or a follower? I’m a leader. What’s the difference? Think for myself. Do you have confidence? Yes. Confidence is believing in myself. That’s our script every morning.”

He continued, “It seems basic, but I want her to get older and look back on the things I thought was important: integrity, confidence and being a leader.”