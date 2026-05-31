Foster Sylvers, singer behind ‘Misdemeanor’ and member of The Sylvers, dead at 64

The music world is mourning the loss of Foster Sylvers, the former child star whose voice helped propel The Sylvers to R&B stardom in the 1970s.

According to multiple reports, Sylvers died on May 30 at the age of 64 following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His death was confirmed by his brother and longtime collaborator, Leon Sylvers III.

Long before he became a member of The Sylvers, Foster charmed audiences as a solo artist. In 1973, he scored a breakthrough hit with “Misdemeanor,” a song written by Leon that climbed the Billboard R&B charts and led to appearances on programs including “American Bandstand” and “Soul Train.”

As his profile grew, Foster joined his siblings in The Sylvers, one of the most successful family acts of the era. The group went on to score a string of hits, including the chart-topping “Boogie Fever,” helping define the sound of 1970s R&B, soul and disco.

For many music fans, The Sylvers occupied a unique place in Black music history. Often compared to other family groups of the era, the siblings built a reputation for tight harmonies, infectious grooves, and a catalog that would later be sampled by generations of hip-hop artists. Foster’s “Misdemeanor” in particular became a favorite source material for producers, introducing his music to younger audiences decades after its original release.

Beyond his work as a performer, Sylvers also contributed as a songwriter, producer and musician, collaborating on projects throughout the 1980s and continuing to work in music after the group’s commercial peak.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans celebrating his contributions to Black music and the lasting legacy of The Sylvers. His passing marks the loss of another artist whose work helped shape the soundtrack of a generation.